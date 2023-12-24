FC 24: Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolutions Guide

Improve players with high balance ratings with the latest Keeping Balance 1 or 2 EVO!

Christmas has certainly come early with the release of the latest Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolution, all thanks to the dedicated EA Sports FC development team. It’s safe to say that Evolutions have been a huge draw for the fanbase of this game, adding much needed flair to the Ultimate Team game mode because players can nurture different groups of players to their own preferred style.

Keeping your balance on the football field is one of the most important elements of the game, as standing strong with the ball at your feet allows you to create a variety of attacking opportunities. This particular evolution provides attribute boosts to players with high balance ratings and allows you to gain the Quick Step PlayStyle+ which can prove useful when attempting to evade defenders during certain on-field situations.

For now, let’s focus on the balance-oriented Evolution at hand.

Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolution guide

We’re now going to uncover the player requirements for this particular Evolution, highlighting the best players you can evolve along with outlining the challenges that need to be completed in order to realise the lucrative gains from the Evolution itself.

Player requirements

All of the Evolutions present in EA FC 24 are restricted to players who meet specific attribute criteria set by Electronic Arts. This means only a select number of players will be eligible to evolve under the Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolution. You’ll also need to choose wisely, because once you select a player for an Evolution you can’t alter or reverse your decision.

Anyway, here are the player requirements needed for the Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolution:

Overall – max. 85

Agility – max. 74

Shooting – max. 86

Positions – not CB

Balance – max. 75

PlayStyles+ - max. 0

Best players for the Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolution

We’re going to drop two fantastic options for players you can use with the Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolution, so that you can nurture your team into a truly unbeatable side!

As already stated, the player has to meet the rating criteria outlined above, so don’t be surprised when famous superstars like Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland aren’t mentioned.

Anyway, here are two of the finest players who you can improve with this Evolution:

Declan Rice (Arsenal – 85 OVR)

Arsenal’s young midfield enforcer is a stellar option for the Keeping Balance 1 or 2 Evolution, owing to the fact that he gets an attribute boost of +3 OVRs. After his evolution, Rice has even more incredible ratings such as 86 for defending, 86 for physical and 80 for dribbling.

This makes him an impenetrable brick wall in the heart of your midfield, who can effectively weave his way out of an opposition press when required.

Kyle Walker (Manchester City – 84 OVR)

Another fine option for this particular evolution is the speedy fullback Kyle Walker. He gets an increase to 87 OVR with this evolution.

More specifically, his pace is elevated to an incredible 93 rating, with his 84 rating for physicals, 81 rating for passing and 82 rating for defending making him an incredibly well rounded defender who can play out of the back as well as keep up with the game's quickest forwards.

How to complete the Keeping Balance 1 or 2 evolution

Once you’ve settled on the players you want to evolve, you can get to work by attempting the following challenges:

Level 1 challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Level 1 rewards

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Defending: +1

Reactions: +3

Dribbling: +2

Level 2 challenges

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Level 2 rewards

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Physicality: +1

Defending: +2

Balance: +8

Ball Control: +2

Level 3 challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rvials/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Win 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 rewards

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +4

Agility: +8

Composure: +3

PlayStyle+: Quick Step

Once you’ve completed all the challenges, your chosen players will have improved by three OVRs!

