FC 24: Keep Up Evolutions Guide

EA has started 2024 with a bang, and with the Winter Wildcards promo coming to an end, players have been given a brand-new Evolution to complete.

The Keep Up Evolution is out now and available for all players, and we have a complete guide to the latest EVO, including how to complete it, and the best players to use, so let's take a look at the Keep Up Evolutions Guide.

Keep Up Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 75k coins or 350 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Keep Up Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Keep Up Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 85

Shooting: Max. 65

Stamina: Max. 75

Aggression: Max. 88

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 0

Best players for the Keep Up Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Keep Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of David Alaba, or Declan Rice, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg - 84 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Keep Up Evolution is Wolfsburg centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw and his Centurions card. The Belgian defender has some fantastic starts on his promo card, which get even better in this Evolution. Once evolved, Bornauw increases to an 87 OVR player with 84 pace, 88 defending, and 93 physical!

Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest - 83 OVR)

The next player we have chosen for the Keep Up Evolution is Team of the Week Moussa Niakhate. The Senegalese defender looks insane and increases to an 86 OVR with this Evolution. His stats increase to 83 pace, 88 defending, and 91 physical once evolved, which is similar to Bornauw, but a Premier League option is always favoured.

William Saliba (Arsenal - 83 OVR)

Talking of Premier League options, our final suggestion for the Keep Up Evolution is Arsenal defender William Saliba. Although Saliba has promo cards already, this is a cheaper option, his card looks great, and he has fantastic chemistry links too. Saliba increases to an 86 rating once evolved, with 84 pace, 88 defending, and 89 physical.

How to complete the Keep Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Keep Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

Strength: +3

Aggression: +8

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Defending: +2

Physical: +2

Stamina: +8

PlayStyle+: Jockey

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Keep Up Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

