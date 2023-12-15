FC 24 Enters Free Play Weekend on Xbox

Don't miss out on this!

As we approach three months since the release of FC 24, some fans will no doubt be deep into the game, while others may be yet to play EA's latest title altogether.

A bumpy launch filled with several gameplay issues has resulted in many staying away, but with some good deals on offer ahead of Christmas, that is expected to change.

In fact, FC 24 is arguably in its best state so far thanks to recent Title Updates, and if you are yet to dive in, then you'll be glad to know the game is now available to play for free!

FC 24 free to play on Xbox

There will likely be plenty of people out there who remain in two minds about whether or not to give FC 24 a go this year, and if you are one of them, then now is a good time to finally try it out.

click to enlarge FC 24

There's no doubt that the game has endured a tough start, but EA is moving it in the right direction, and the experience on offer is much more enjoyable than it was at launch.

Combine that with the fact FC 24 is now available to play for free, and you've got the perfect trial opportunity to see if it's for you!

According to Xbox Wire, FC 24 is currently free to play for all Xbox members as part of 'Free Play Days'. It's added that Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are not required, meaning every Xbox user can jump on FC 24 free of charge for a limited time.

FC 24 will be available to play until Sunday, 17 December at 07:59 pm GMT, and if you like what you see, you'll be able to buy the full game for £27.99 via the Xbox Store. Additionally, the Ultimate Edition is on offer at £39.99.

Will you be taking advantage of the FC 24 free-to-play trial? Be sure to let us know!

