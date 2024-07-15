FC 24 How to complete International Stars Rodri SBC, Costs & Solutions

Spain are the Champions of Europe for the fourth time in their history, after they defeated England in the EURO 2024 final in Berlin, with Mikel Oyazarbal securing the winning goal.

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate their victory, with Manchester City star Rodri receiving a fantastically upgraded International Stars item, with only four squads needed to complete!

International Stars Rodri SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team with EA giving Spanish CDM Rodri an International Stars item for his displays which helped Spain win EURO 2024.

The Manchester City CDM looks incredible following this upgrade and is deserving of this card after helping his nation secure another European Championship trophy.

Rodri has been given an amazing 97-rated International Stars card with 90 pace, 87 shooting, 91 passing, 92 dribbling, 97 defending, and 95 physical, making him one of the best CDMs in Ultimate Team.

International Stars Rodri

On top of that, the midfielder possesses a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, as well as, four new PlayStyles+, which include, Incisive Pass+, Long Ball Pass+, Tiki Taka+, and Anticipate+.

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Spain

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Manchester City

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the four squads needed for this SBC, you can add International Stars Rodri to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 480k coins to complete.

Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

