FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Karchaoui SBC - Costs & Solutions

24 Mar 2024 6:51 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 is out now and EA has added a bunch of insane players into packs, including the likes of Pele, Mohamed Salah, and Hristo Stoichkov, plus many more, giving FC 24 Ultimate Team players lots to be excited about. Here we have the Ultimate Birthday Karchaoui SBC.

On top of that, EA has added a new SBC into the game mode, and it is a huge one, as Paris SG star Sakina Karchaoui has been given an Ultimate Birthday item.

We have the cheapest solutions for this SBC so you can add the French left-back to your Ultimate Team, giving your defense a massive boost!

Ultimate Birthday Karchaoui SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team alongside Ultimate Birthday Team 2, and French left-back, Sakina Karchaoui, has been given an Ultimate Birthday card.

Joining the likes of Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden in the promo, Karchaoui has been given some massive upgrades and looks like one of the best left-backs in the game.

Karchaoui is now 90-rated with incredible stats to match, including 99 stamina, 97 acceleration, 95 crossing, 94 agility, and 93 standing tackle.

The French defender has also been given a Five-Star Weak Foot and some fantastic PlayStyles+ including Technical and Rapid.

This is a mega SBC and understandably so, with Karchaoui now looking like one of the best LBs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so if you want to add the French defender to your Ultimate Team, here are the cheapest solutions to complete the SBC.

France

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player France

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: EasySBC France

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: EasySBC 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all of the squads needed for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Ultimate Birthday Karchaoui and add her to your Ultimate Team for around 610k coins.

Will you be completing this incredible SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

