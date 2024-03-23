FC 24: How to complete Showdown Carlos Forbs SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another solid card!

24 Mar 2024 6:20 PM +00:00

The Showdown Series is in full swing, and EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here is the Showdown Carlos Forbs SBC.

There is a Heracles Almelo vs. Ajax match in the eDivisie taking place very soon, and EA has decided to include both Bryan Limbombe and Carlos Forbs in the Showdown Series, with both players receiving a hugely upgraded Showdown card available now as an SBC in Ultimate Team.

We will give you the cheapest solutions for the Ajax left winger Forbs in this piece, so you can complete the SBC and add a new player to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Carlos Forbs SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new set of SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Showdown Series, with Ajax’s Carlos Forbs going up against Heracles’ Bryan Limbombe in a battle for a +2 OVR upgrade to their brand-new Showdown cards.

This eDivisie clash is on the horizon with the winning team deciding on which of these two players will be upgraded, and if you choose to do the Showdown Carlos Forbs SBC, then this article is for you!

click to enlarge + 2 Carlos Forbs

Carlos Forbs has been given an 87-rated Showdown item with some great stats including 97 agility, 96 acceleration, 94 balance, 92 finishing, 91 dribbling, and 90 positioning, and the Portuguese winger has also been given the First Touch and Technical PlayStyles+.

With that in mind, we have the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Showdown Carlos Forbs SBC and add this new Portuguese LW to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Carlos Forbs SBC Solution

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Portugal

Players with minimum OVR of 88: 1

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Carlos Forbs SBC

Reward:

Showdown Carlos Forbs card

There we have it, once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add Showdown Carlos Forbs to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 42k coins.

