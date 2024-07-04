How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Mascherano SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the final Greats of the Game SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Javier Mascherano receiving an impressive Hero card before the Path to Glory Knockouts promo takes over.

Mascherano joins the likes of Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, and Clarence Seedorf in becoming the latest player to receive a Greats of the Game item for fans to complete, and he doesn't disappoint!

Greats of the Game Mascherano SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Greats of the Game promo is coming to an end in FC 24 Ultimate Team, but EA has dropped one last SBC before the focus switches elsewhere.

Former West Ham, Liverpool, and Barcelona star Javier Mascherano is available to earn by completing five Squad Building Challenges ahead of Argentina's Quarter-Final clash against Ecuador in the Copa America.

Greats of the Game Mascherano

Making 147 senior appearances at international level, Mascherano has been given a 94-rated Greats of the Game Hero card with some great stats attached, including 90 Pace, 90 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 94 Defending, and 92 Physical.

Additionally, the CB also has three PlayStyles+, which are Power Header, Intercept, and Anticipate.

On top of all that, Mascherano has the opportunity to be upgraded if Argentina meet specific requirements during Copa America, meaning his OVR, PlayStyles+, or stats could be boosted even further in the coming days.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Greats of the Game Hero Javier Mascherano and five packs to your Ultimate Team for around 377K coins.

Will you be completing the final Greats of the Game SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

All squad solutions courtesy of EasySBC.

