Giorgio Chiellini set to be Removed From FC 24

A true legend of the game!

Another footballing great has decided to hang up their boots, with Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini announcing his retirement with immediate effect.

Although we await official confirmation from the player himself, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has this afternoon broken the big news on social media.

The question is, what does this mean for Chiellini when it comes to FC 24 and future titles? Let's take a look at all of the possibilities and more below!

Chiellini to be removed from FC 24

Chiellini's immediate retirement means he will be removed from game modes such as Kick Off and Career Mode in FC 24 and beyond, but the 39-year-old is likely to remain playable in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 2 Giorgio Chiellini FC 24

EA has previously released special End of an Era cards to celebrate players' careers after announcing their retirement, so it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise to see Chiellini receive one in the near future too.

Chiellini has without a doubt been one of the best defenders in FIFA over the years, becoming an integral part of millions of Ultimate Team squads and Career Mode saves.

Maintaining an 83+ rating between FIFA 09 and FIFA 22 is an incredible achievement, and just goes to show how good he was. Chiellini's highest OVR came in FIFA 19 when he was awarded a 90 rating which came with some insane stats, including 92 defending.

click to enlarge + 2 90-rated Giorgio Chiellini

Chiellini retires as a 9x Serie A champion, 5x Coppa Italia winner, 5x Supercoppa Italiana winner, 1x European champion, and most recently, 1x MLS Cup champion with Los Angeles FC.

Although it's always sad to see such a gifted footballer call it a day, Chiellini's journey is one that can be celebrated with many happy memories and enjoyable moments. We still haven't quite forgiven him for that foul on Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final, but we'll let that slide on this occasion!

In the meantime, we look forward to seeing how and when EA celebrates Chiellini's remarkable career.

