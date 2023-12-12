FC 24: End of an Era Chiellini incoming

One of the best defenders ever?!

Some huge news in the footballing world has been released, with Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini officially announcing his retirement from the game!

This means one thing when it comes to Ultimate Team, and FC 24 can be excited that Chiellini's career will be celebrated with an End of an Era special card released as an SBC very soon!

So, let's take a look at Chiellini's career, and what to expect from the incoming special card.

End of an Era Chiellini coming soon

LAFC centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has announced his retirement from football at the age of 39 after an illustrious career that saw him win countless trophies both domestically and internationally.

Like with each iconic player who announces their retirement from football, EA tends to give them an End of an Era card to celebrate their footballing career, and there's no doubt that Chiellini is deserving of a special send-off in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Italian played for three clubs during his career, including Livorno, Fiorentina, Juventus, and LAFC, with the majority of his successes coming with Juve.

Chiellini also captained Italy to the European Championship trophy in 2021, as they beat England on penalties.

Although it won't happen in FC 24, Chiellini could return to future titles, as a Hero or an Icon, which is very exciting!

click to enlarge + 2 Chiellini Hero / Icon concept

Do you think Chiellini deserves to be a Hero or an Icon player?

Chiellini End of an Era card

The former Juventus man was consistent throughout the 2010s, and his highest-rated Gold Rare card featured in FIFA 19 when Chiellini received a winter upgrade to 90 OVR, from an 89 rating.

With that being said, Chiellini's End of an Era card should be around 89-rated, if we are basing his career achievements and prime ability on this special card.

He will likely have around 82 pace, 89 defending, and 90 physical making him one of the best defenders in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 2 End of an Era Chiellini

So, with all that considered, we expect this End of an Era SBC to be fairly expensive, but given his links to MLS players, it should be doable for most players in the game!

Do you think Chiellini will receive an End of an Era card and will complete his SBC?

