FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Ruben Loftus-Cheek SBC, Costs & Solutions

FUTTIES content continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA dropping new players daily, and there is a new FUTTIES card available now in the game mode.

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been given a FUTTIES player item with incredible stats all-round, and he is now available for all players to complete.

FUTTIES Ruben Loftus-Cheek SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek being given a new FUTTIES player item.

The players included in this promo have received ridiculously good cards, and RLC is no different, and now looks like one of the best midfielders in the game!

Loftus-Cheek is now a 95-rated FUTTIES player with some incredible stats including, 90 pace, 91 shooting, 95 passing, 97 dribbling, 90 defending, and 94 physical, as well as having a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

FUTTIES Ruben Loftus-Cheek

On top of this, the AC Milan star also possesses four new PlayStyles+, which include, Bruiser+, Intercept+, Long Ball Pass+, and Quick Step+, making him one of the best midfielders in Ultimate Team.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

England

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you can redeem FUTTIES Ruben Liftus-Cheek and add this Englishman to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 84k coins to complete.

This is SBC is a huge bargain, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks like one of the best midfielders in Ultimate Team for an amazing small price!

