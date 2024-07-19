How to Complete FC 24 FUTTIES Luka Modric SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FUTTIES Luka Modric SBC has been added to Ultimate Team as the promo returns to offer some of the best and most popular player items from the FC 24 cycle.

Modric becomes one of the many FUTTIES players now available through packs, SBCs, or Objectives, with the Real Madrid star redeemable by completing four Squad Building Challenges.

FUTTIES Modric SBC Cheapest Solutions

Euro 2024 and Copa America content has come to an end, and now it's time for one of the most exciting promos to return to Ultimate Team in the form of FUTTIES.

To celebrate, EA has dropped a promo-themed SBC for players to complete, with Luka Modric joining a host of big names in receiving an incredible game-ending card.

FUTTIES Modric

The Croatian international has received a 97-rated pink card which comes with some fascinating stats attached, including 91 Pace, 91 Shooting, 98 Passing, 97 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 90 Physical.

Additionally, the experienced CM also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and a Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as four PlayStyles+, which are Technical, Pinged Pass, Intercept, and Anticipate.

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 86

Squad:

Credit: FUTBIN Real Madrid

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 87

Squad:

Credit: FUTBIN Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad Overall Rating: Min 89

Squad:

Credit: FUTBIN LaLiga

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Squad Overall Rating: Min 90

Squad:

Credit: FUTBIN 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add FUTTIES Luka Modric and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team for around 460K coins.

Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments section below!

FUTTIES Promo Out Now | Is Leny Yoro in FC 24? | One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide | How to Complete Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now