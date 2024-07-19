How to Complete FC 24 FUTTIES Luka Modric SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FUTTIES Luka Modric SBC has been added to Ultimate Team as the promo returns to offer some of the best and most popular player items from the FC 24 cycle.
Modric becomes one of the many FUTTIES players now available through packs, SBCs, or Objectives, with the Real Madrid star redeemable by completing four Squad Building Challenges.
FUTTIES Modric SBC Cheapest Solutions
Euro 2024 and Copa America content has come to an end, and now it's time for one of the most exciting promos to return to Ultimate Team in the form of FUTTIES.
To celebrate, EA has dropped a promo-themed SBC for players to complete, with Luka Modric joining a host of big names in receiving an incredible game-ending card.
The Croatian international has received a 97-rated pink card which comes with some fascinating stats attached, including 91 Pace, 91 Shooting, 98 Passing, 97 Dribbling, 90 Defending, and 90 Physical.
Additionally, the experienced CM also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and a Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as four PlayStyles+, which are Technical, Pinged Pass, Intercept, and Anticipate.
Real Madrid
Requirements:
- Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
LaLiga
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Squad Overall Rating: Min 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Once all of the required squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add FUTTIES Luka Modric and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team for around 460K coins.
Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments section below!
FUTTIES Promo Out Now | Is Leny Yoro in FC 24? | One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide | How to Complete Team of the Tournament Mamardashvili SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC