How to Complete FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Kaká SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FUTTIES promo is back and it brought a lot of new content to FC 24, with the FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Kaká SBC being a part of it. This SBC gives players a chance to add a spectacular card from the legendary Brazilian midfielder, Kaká.

It's not an easy SBC to complete, but it's certainly one worth doing, as the cards possess some astonishing attributes, and would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squads.

FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Kaká SBC Cheapest Solutions

If you always wanted to add Kaká to your FC 24 Ultimate Team squad, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

This card possesses some spectacular attributes such as 97 shooting, 95 pace, 95 dribbling, and 91 passing. It also has great PlayStyles, like Scoring+, Technical+, Rapid+, and First Touch+.

Since this is an Icon card, you won't have trouble fitting it on your team. With the attributes and PlayStyles, the FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Kaká SBC has, this card can even take your team to the next level.

You will need to submit 10 squads to obtain this card.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Players Quality: Exactly Bronze in you Starting 11

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Players Quality: Exactly Silver in you Starting 11

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ Rising Star

Reward:

3X Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ On a Loan

Reward:

FUTTIES Icon Loan Kaká

A True Rossonero

Requirements:

Milan Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ A True Rossonero

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Madridista

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ Madridista

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Seleção

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ Seleção

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ Top-notch

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these 10 squads you will get the fabulous FC 24 FUTTIES Icon SBC card, which will cost you around 598k coins.

Will you be completing the FC 24 FUTTIES Icon, and adding this splendid card to your Ultimate team squad? Let us know in the comments below.

