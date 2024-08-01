FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger SBC, Costs & Solution

The FUTTIES content doesn't stop coming, and this time it was the FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger SBC that arrived at Ultimate Team.

This SBC provides players the chance to add a legendary card to their squad, a card that possesses some incredible attributes and PlayStyles, and will be a great addition to most teams.

FUTTIES Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger SBC Cheapest Solutions

If you want to add a great Schweinsteiger card to your team, then this SBC is perfect for you.

This Schweinsteiger FUTTIES card possesses some great attributes, as mentioned above, such as 97 passing, 94 physical, 92 defense, 92 dribbling, 92 shooting, and a high/high work rate.

Furthermore, this card also has great PlayStyles, like Power Shot+, Pinged Pass+, Long Ball Pass+, and Intercept+.

To earn this card, players will need to submit five squads.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Players Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Players Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5 Match Loan FUTTIES Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger SBC card

Die Roten's Captain

Requirements:

FC Bayern München Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Die Roten's Captain

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Fußballgott

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Fußballgott

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these five squads, you will be able to get your hands on this legendary FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC card and add it to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 85.3k coins.

What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

