FC 24 Futties Duo 1 and 2 Evolution Guide

A new wave of FUTTIES content has arrived at FC 24, and the FC 24 Futties Duo 1 and 2 Evolutions are part of it.

This evolution allows players to significantly increase the attributes of their cards, and also add some great PlayStyle+. There are a lot of cards you can use in this evolution, transforming them from good to great ones.

FC 24 Futties Duo 1 and 2 Evolutions

As mentioned above, the FC 24 Futties Duo 1 and 2 Evolutions allow users to drastically upgrade their card attributes. However, the cards need to fulfill the following requirements to be used in this evolution:

Overall: Max. 92

Acceleration: Max. 95

No. of PlaySyles+: Max. 2

No. of PlaySyles: Max. 9

Players such as Kevin de Bryune, Gerd Müller, Bobby Charlton, Maldini, Puskás, Garrincha, Lampard, Cafu, Ricardo Carvalho, and many other great players, can be used in this FC 24 evolution.

How to complete the FC 24 Futties Duo 1 and 2 Evolutions

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Physical:+4

Dribbling: +1

PlaySytle: Power Header

Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

PlaySytle+: Pinged Pass

Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +2

PlaySytle+: Aerial

Credit: Level 3

This is what you need to do to complete the FC 24 Futties Duo 1 and 2 Evolutions and improve your player's attributes significantly in the process.

We hope this guide was helpful, and we wish you good luck in completing the FC 24 Futties Duo 1 and 2 Evolutions.

FC 25: Everything You Need to Know | FC 25 Cover Stars Revealed | FC 25 Gameplay Features Produce Most Authentic EA Experience Yet | FC 25 Career Mode Features Reveal Huge Overdue Makeover | FC 25 Ultimate Team & Clubs Features Showcase Multiplayer Revamp | Leaked & Confirmed Kits Set to Feature in FC 25