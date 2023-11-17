FC 24: FC Pro Live Diogo Jota Objectives Guide

The constant stream of FC 24 Ultimate Team content keeps on coming, with the FC Pro Live promo officially here!

EA has just released the full team for the promo, which combines Ultimate Team with eSports, and each player included represents a pro player competing in the FC Pro Open event!

FC Pro Live replaces Triple Threat and is the first-ever concept where Ultimate Team cards and eSports have been combined.

This promo is made up of players from all over the world, one of them being Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota. Below, we will look at each challenge you need to complete to unlock his FC Pro Live card.

FC Pro Live Diogo Jota Objectives Guide

EA has just added the FC Pro Live promo to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and fans can now add an upgraded Diogo Jota card to their teams for FREE by completing four simple objectives!

An avid Ultimate Team gamer, Diogo Jota is the perfect player for this objective, and all players can add him to their team.

The Liverpool man has been boosted up to an 86 rating and looks like a fantastic forward for any squad, with 85 pace, 85 shooting, 86 dribbling, and 80 physical, with the chance to upgrade even more!

click to enlarge + 3 FC Pro Live Jota

Together we will go through all of the objectives, and the requirements and rewards for each one, so you can get your hands on FC Pro Live Diogo Jota.

Here are the objectives for FC Pro Live Jota:

Score 10

Requirements:

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Score 10

Goal Scorer

Requirements:

Score at least 2 goals in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Portuguese Flair

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Portuguese player.

Reward:

83+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable)

Win 8

Requirements:

Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Premier League players in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Win 8

There we have it, once you have completed all four of the objectives, you will be able to add 86-rated FC Pro Live Diogo Jota to your Ultimate Team squad!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.