FC 24: How to complete Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC - Costs & Solutions

100 player pack!!!

EA has just dropped the latest content in FC 24 Ultimate Team and as part of the Ultimate Dynasties promo, a brand-new pack is now available via Squad Building Challenges.

The Dynasties 100 Upgrade is now live, and players can now complete an SBC to earn a 100-player pack in Ultimate Team!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC, so without further ado, let's dive into it!

Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC alongside the new TOTW 13 which is now available in packs!

And what better chance of packing the insane new promo cards than with a 100-player pack?

This pack comes as part of the Ultimate Dynasties promo, and there is an insane amount of players in packs right now, which could be inside your Dynasties 100 Upgrade!

click to enlarge + 3 Dynasties 100 Upgrade

The pack contains 100 Rare players, with 40 Gold, 35 Silver, and 25 Bronze, meaning your club will be fully restocked if you have been throwing players into SBCs!

There are two squads required for this SBC, and the cost is around 70k coins, which should be affordable for most players in Ultimate Team.

Now that you know what sort of pack you will be getting once you submit the SBC, let's look at the cheapest solutions so that you can unlock the Dynasties 100 Upgrade pack!

83-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 83-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

84-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 84-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted both of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will have three packs waiting for you in the store including the Dynasties 100 Upgrade!

Will you be testing your luck with this SBC?

