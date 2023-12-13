FC 24: TOTW 13 Out Now!

TOTW 13 is here!

EA has just dropped Team of the Week 13 into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it includes some fantastic players!

Each week EA releases a new TOTW to Ultimate Team, and this week it includes some brilliant players who were exceptional over the weekend.

Together we will go through all 18 players included in TOTW 13, so let's dive in!

TOTW 13 Out Now

The latest Team of the Week is here, and TOTW 13 is now available in packs releasing 13 December at 6 pm GMT!

Replacing TOTW 12, the newest set of players will remain in packs for a week, until 20 December, when replaced by TOTW 14.

All Players included in this promo are 83+ rated and are considered the best performers over the weekend of football.

TOTW 13 Players

Together we will go through all 18 of the players included in TOTW 13, firstly by highlighting the three highest-rated players, before listing the rest of the players from TOTW 13 below.

This promo features players who have been in top form for their club, winning matches by scoring goals, assisting, and keeping clean sheets, so without further ado, let's look at all the players included in TOTW 13.

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham - 89 OVR)

Korean international Heung-Min Son was in world-class form over the weekend, as Tottenham thumped a tired Newcastle 4-1 in the Premier League. Son bagged two assists in the game and also scored a penalty, which is why he features in TOTW 13. This is his second TOTW of the season, meaning he is now 89 OVR, with some insane stats including 89 pace, 91 shooting, 84 passing, and 86 dribbling.

Federico Gatti (Juventus - 86 OVR)*

Juventus defender Federico Gatti has been in great form for his side, and scored for the second weekend running as Juve beat Napoli 1-0 in the Serie A. Gatti grabbed the only goal of the game, and also maintained a clean sheet, which made it the perfect weekend for the Italian. He has received a huge +10 upgrade to an 86 OVR and now has 78 pace, 88 defending, and 87 physical on his TOTW card.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille - 86 OVR)

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been on fire this season for his new club Marseille, and features in his second TOTW of FC 24! Marseille beat Lorient 4-2 away from home over the weekend, and Aubameyang scored twice, and assisted once, with every goal for Marseille coming in the first half! EA has given him an 86-rated TOTW card with 89 pace, 87 shooting, 81 passing, and 84 dribbling.

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 13:

John McGinn (Aston Villa - 86 OVR)*

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad - 86 OVR)

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon - 86 OVR)

Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr - 86 OVR)

Ademola Lookman (Bergamo Calcio/Atalanta - 85 OVR)

James Tavernier (Rangers - 85 OVR)

Melvine Malard (Manchester United - 85 OVR)

Predrag Rajkovic (RCD Mallorca - 84 OVR)

Cristhian Stuani (Girona - 83 OVR)

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt - 83 OVR)

Patrick Mainka (Heidenheim - 83 OVR)

Arola Aparicio (Sevilla - 83 OVR)

Rodrigo Gomes (Estoril Praia - 83 OVR)

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City - 83 OVR)

Nene (Jagiellonia - 83 OVR)

