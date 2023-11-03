EA FC 24 Dynamic Duos SBC - How to get Onisiwo and Mwene

EA FC 24 keeps adding more amazing cards with different promos. Players already have plenty to choose from via Squad Building Challenges, including the Dynamic Duos SBC that can net them the Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene cards for Ultimate Team.

If you're done chasing that card you wanted from the latest Team of the Week or are simply looking for a more specific one to fill your roster, then this SBC is right for you, as it will net you two cards for cheap!

As the name suggests, Dynamic Duos usually feature players who have developed a strong partnership, whether at a club level or with the national team.

In this case, both Onisiwo and Mwene play for the same club and country. The former is a powerful striker while the latter fills the right-back role. So if you want to know more about this double SBC, we got everything you need to know to complete the Dynamic Duos SBC.

Dynamic Duos SBC

This special SBC features two players, as we've mentioned. These are:

Dynamic Duos Onisiwo

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: FUTBIN Onisiwo Dynamic Duos

Dynamic Duos Mwene

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: FUTBIN Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC

Start Date: Thursday, 2 November.

Expiry Date: Friday, 1 December.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad for each player, however, you will get a bonus reward for completing both the Onisiwo Dynamic Duos and the Mwene Dynamic Duos.

Onisiwo SBC

Number of players from Austria: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 84: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Mwene SBC

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 84: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Cost: 26,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Dynamic Duos SBC, depending on whether you want Onisiwo or Mwene.

Onisiwo SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Onisiwo SBC solution

Mwene SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Mwene SBC solution

