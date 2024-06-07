FC 24 Copa Attackers Evolutions Guide

There is a new promo out now, as EA has begun international football promos with a bang, releasing Greats of the Game and Path to Glory players into packs.

40+ players reside in packs, as well as SBCs, and Objectives, and EA has also dropped two new Evolutions, one of which being the Copa Attackers Evolution, which is FREE!

COPA Attackers Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the COPA Attackers Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the COPA Attackers Evolution:

Overall: Max. 87

Rarity: Copa America Festival of Football Academy

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

Copa Attackers Evolution Requirements

Best players for the COPA Attackers Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the COPA Attackers Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve any players that aren't Festival of Football Academy items.. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Richarlison (Tottenham - 87 OVR)

Our first pick is Richarlison, the Brazilian is a great fit for this Evolution with his Brazilian Premier League links, he makes for a perfect striker option. Upgrading to a 95 OVR, Richarlison has some great stats once evolved, including 93 pace, 94 shooting, 89 passing, 96 dribbling, and 91 physical, as well as three new PlayStyles+.

Hirving Lozano (PSV - 87 OVR)

This might be the last PSV item that Chucky Lozano gets in FC 24, so why not turn him into a 95 OVR winger with some great stats in this new COPA Attackers Evolution? The Mexican has 99 pace, 90 shooting, 87 passing, 95 dribbling, 52 defending, and 77 physical, and won't be caught up to by any defenders.

How to complete the COPA Attackers Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +8 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the COPA Attackers Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +7

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

Copa Attackers Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Shooting: +5

Defending: +5

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle+: Power Shot

Copa Attackers Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 6 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Passing: +4

Physical: +7

Skill Moves: +1*

PlayStyle: Trickster

PlayStyle: Press Proven

Copa Attackers Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +8 OVRs!

Will you be completing this FREE Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Players Released | How to Complete Path to Glory Luis Diaz SBC | FC 24 Euro 2024: Everything you need to Know | All Rewards for The European Journey