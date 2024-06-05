FC 24 Euro Update to Include Cole Palmer Celebration

Cole Palmer will soon have his signature celebration in FC 24, with EA set to introduce it to the game alongside the Euro 2024 update.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know about the incoming celebration, including how to do it and when it will become available, so let's dive in and take a look!

Palmer Celebration Coming to FC 24

EA will add Cole Palmer's celebration to FC 24 when the Festival of Football Update is deployed.

The update, which includes Euro 2024 content, is scheduled to arrive in the game on Thursday, June 6, and it's now been confirmed that Palmer's celebration will be included alongside many other new features.

Credit: EA SPORTS Cole Palmer Celebration

The news was announced via the official EA SPORTS FC TikTok account, which posted a short in-game clip showcasing Palmer doing his celebration as seen in the image above.

Pitch Notes for Title Update 16 have since revealed that the celebration can be unlocked in the Ultimate Team Season 7 Festival of Football ladder.

It's a celebration that Chelsea and Premier League fans, in particular, witnessed on numerous occasions last season, with the England international scoring 27 goals across 48 appearances.

Explaining the meaning of the celebration to club media after a 3-2 win over Luton Town, Palmer said:

"My boy Morgs (Morgan Rogers) did one for Middlesbrough, so I told him I'd do it too if I scored."

Cole Palmer

Chelsea teammate Noni Madueke has also suggested that Palmer's 'shiver' celebration is a nod to his nickname, "Cold Palmer", which he has obtained through his cool, calm, and composed style of play.

It's turning out to be quite the week for Palmer, who bagged his first senior England goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday. Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old opted to do his signature celebration in front of the St James' Park crowd, with fans hoping to see more of the same during Euro 2024.

It's not currently known exactly how players will be able to do Palmer's celebration in FC 24, but based on other signature celebrations currently in the game, simply pressing X on PlayStation or A on Xbox is likely to activate it.

Will you be using Cole Palmer's celebration in FC 24? Let us know in the comments below!

