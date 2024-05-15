Cheapest 91-Rated Players in FC 24 Ultimate Team

As more high-rated SBCs drop in FC 24, knowing the cheapest 91-rated players in the game is increasingly important. Otherwise, you may come short when squad-building. TOTS is currently at its peak in the game, which also means high-rated SBCs, like Ronaldo and Lacazette.

Below, we’ve outlined the 11 cheapest 91-rated players, as well as their cost and the cost of buying a full squad of 91s. It’s going to cost a bit, so making sure you do this as cost-effectively as possible is important, and hopefully, the below will help.

Cheapest 91-Rated Players in UT

The introduction of more high-rated cards has fortunately crashed the market a bit. High-rated cards are now the cheapest they have ever been, although they’re still some of the pricer cards in FC 24.

Players Price Marcel Hartel (TOTS Plus) 20,500 Coins Kinga Szemik (TOTS Plus) 21,250 Coins Leif Davis (TOTS Plus) 22,000 Coins Kevin De Bruyne (Gold) 22,500 Coins Erling Haaland (Gold) 23,000 Coins Khiara Keating (TOTS Plus) 23,000 Coins Willi Orban (Fantasy FC) 23,500 Coins Alessia Russo (TOTS Moments) 24,000 Coins Edmond Tapsoba (TOTS Moments) 24,000 Coins Paulina Krumbiegel (TOTS Moments) 24,000 Coins Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

We will continue to update the above table, so you’re always ready to complete SBCs as they are released and know how much cards will cost.

How Much Does a 91-Rated Squad Cost in FC 24?

Buying a complete 91-rated squad will cost 253,000 coins in the game, which is more than most players have, although it has dropped considerably since TOTS was released.

Instead of buying a full squad, players are best off collecting them from rewards and purchasing the rest sparingly. Higher-rated cards will also drag the rating of an SBC up, so if you have a 93 you don’t plan on using for anything else, it will help overall.

If you’re looking for cheaper players, we’ve already covered the most cost-effective 87, 88, 89, and 90-rated players.

