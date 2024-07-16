EA Recruiter Uses FC 24 for Spain Revenge

EURO 2024 and Copa America have both come to an end, with Spain and Argentina being crowned champions of their continent after a month of tough matches, tactics, wondergoals, and more.

With winners also come losers, and England and Colombia were the two nations that had their hearts broken. However, EA Senior Recruiter Carl Morris has incited his revenge on Spain by thrashing them on FC 24!

EA Recruiter Gets Spain Revenge in FC 24

For many, football is considered a religion. People put their heart and soul into the beautiful game, following their club and country through heartbreak and joy.

Unfortunately for England and Colombia fans, their players fell at the final hurdle, missing out on the EURO and Copa America trophies, leaving many fans in despair.

Although football can sometimes be cruel, there are certain methods to making yourself feel better, to which EA Senior Recruiter Carl Morris took action after England lost.

What better way to cheer yourself up than hopping onto FC 24 and annihilating the opposition team?

Morris posted on LinkedIn: "You’d expect to see some professional post from me regarding England's loss to Spain last night, turning it into a positive. But no. This is a very bitter post whilst also plugging EA Sports FC 24.

"If you are upset about last night's defeat, then you can avenge it in FC24, like me.

"Take that Spain!!"

Spain 0-56 England FC 24

In a hilarious turn of events, it seems that England actually won the EURO 2024 Final 56-0, with Phil Foden scoring five hat tricks!

The UEFA EURO 2024 mode will only be available in FC 24 for a few more months before fans turn towards FC 25, meaning you may as well storm the tournament with your nation, if you can, and rewrite history, thrashing teams on Beginner difficulty if you are deeply upset about the EURO 2024 outcome.

Have you ever taken revenge on a team in FC 24? Let us know your stories in the comments below.

