The Saudi Pro League has been making mad moves this summer using Cristiano Ronaldo as an ambassador for the league, attracting some of the biggest players over to Saudi.

Players such as Neymar Jr, Benzema, and Milinkovic-Savic are just a few of many that have made big money moves to the Saudi Pro League and they have some amazing ratings now in their league. Without further ado, let's take a look at these EA FC 24 ratings!

Top Saudi Pro League Ratings in EA FC 24

It should come as no surprise that Karim Benzema takes the top spot in the Saudi Pro League as his rating was already revealed as a 90-rated CF. A player that used to always be first is Cristiano Ronaldo who will sadly now face the fact of his decline as he is now 86 rated in EA FC 24 with Al Nassr FC. Although he has started off the 2023/24 season well with 10 goal contributions in just 4 games - he may be earning himself a winter upgrade!

N'Golo Kante has seen a huge -3 downgrade in FC 24 after a tough season at Chelsea, his card has taken a massive hit in pace and passing. Although his defensive stats are still great, Kante in FC 24 is not the same as in previous years.

Neymar Jr. and Mahrez both offer great dribbling and flair on the wings! Neymar sits second as an 89-rated LW while Mahrez remains as an 86-rated RW.

Kessie and Fofana look to have fantastic cards in FC 24 with great rounded stats and very good physicals they will be a great duo to use in the game! Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been shown a -3 downgrade down to a -3 overall in FC 24 after a hard season at Liverpool.

