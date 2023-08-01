How to download the EA FC Mobile Beta

The wait is finally over as the EA FC Mobile limited Beta has been released! Fans in Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and Romania can now download the game on Android to experience the thrill of authentic football action on their mobile devices.

The limited beta offers players a chance to get a sneak peek at the exciting new features, gameplay improvements, and visuals that are being developed exclusively for EA FC Mobile. Fans are invited to participate and provide valuable feedback to enhance the overall gaming experience.

The FC Mobile beta is available from 1, August 2023 for fans in Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and Romania. The beta will be available until Thursday, 31, August 2023.

New gameplay features and controls: The beta introduces a redefined ebb and flow of the game, providing a more authentic and immersive experience on the pitch. With an elite shooting system, players can make smarter shooting decisions, and the true player personality feature reflects the unique traits of real-life players with improved attribute impact and animation diversity.

Customise your team in the locker room: Fans can now personalise their team in the locker room, adding a new layer of excitement and attachment to their virtual squad.

Upgraded menus and player details: The beta showcases upgraded menus and player details, making navigation and player information more intuitive and visually appealing.

Among the exciting gameplay features in the beta are the dynamic game speed, elite shooting system, true player personality, immersive broadcast experience, and impact controls. These additions promise to bring players closer to the authentic football experience they crave on their mobile devices.

Moreover, the beta showcases content that is scheduled to be introduced soon to EA FC Mobile. Players can expect base player rosters from top clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund. Additionally, new 23/24 kits for these featured teams will be available, allowing fans to immerse themselves further in the world of football.

Reporting bugs

As with any beta release, players may encounter bugs or technical issues during their gameplay. To address these concerns, EA encourages players to visit the Beta forums and submit bug reports, ensuring a smoother and more polished gaming experience for the official release. You can report any bugs directly to EA Sports here.

