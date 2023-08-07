EA FC 24 Licenses: Major club and stadiums leaked to return

EA FC 24 is quickly approaching and with pitch notes and deep dives being released every week, the hype for the full release is at an all time high.

With Napoli being leaked to be fully licensed in EA FC 24 after being named Napoli FC in FIFA 23, it looks like EA Sports will have more and new licenses in the new title of EA FC 24.

There are said to be 115 authentic stadiums in EA Sports FC with the introduction of 10 new stadiums scanned into the game. Without further or do lets get into the latest EA FC information!

Leaked EA FC 24 stadiums

There are said to be 10 new stadium joining EA FC 24, at the moment we have only been leaked 6 of the 10. We will continue to update this page with the latest leaks and announcements as soon as they are out!

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

The new stadium of FC Barcelona, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will be the home of Barcelona during the 2023/24 season as the Camp Nou undergoes construction. The Camp Nou is estimated to be completed by the 2025/26 season.

click to enlarge + 6 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Celtic Park

A stadium that is known for its atmosphere, Celtic Park is finally in EA FC. With a capacity of 60,411, Celtic Park will be one of the most popular stadiums in EA FC and with the latest Frostbite engine, the matchday experience in this stadium will be amazing!

click to enlarge + 6 Celtic FC

Rams Park

Home of Süper Lig giants Galatasaray, Rams Park will be joining EA FC 24 with a capacity of 52,600 seat this stadium holds a lot of major historic moments in world football. Galatasaray are building an amazing squad with the likes of Demirbay, Icardi and Zaha joining the club this summer - Rams Park will be a popular stadium in EA FC 24.

click to enlarge + 6 Galatasaray

De Kuip

Dutch giants, Feyenoord now have their stadium joining EA FC 24, a capacity of 51,177 states the size of the clubs that will now have scanned stadiums in EA FC 24. A historic stadium that opened in 1937, the De Kuip will be a popular choice!

click to enlarge + 6 De Kuip

Tallaght Stadium

Home of Shamrock Rovers, the Tallaght Stadium has been used for ruby, American football, hurling and Gaelic football in the past. With a capacity of 8,000 Shamrock Rovers new stadium will be newly added into EA FC 24.

click to enlarge + 6

Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Home of Newell's Old Boys, the club where Messi started his career the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa is an iconic stadium based in Argentina with a capacity of 42,000.

click to enlarge + 6 Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Keep up to date with the latest EA FC 24 news on RealSport101.

