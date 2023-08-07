Will Napoli be in EA FC 24?

FIFA 23 saw many Series A clubs unlicensed due to exclusivity rights with rivals eFootball (PES) owning the rights. As EA FC 24 gets closer to releasing, many fans are questioning whether EA have got the rights back for these clubs.

Although many of these clubs are yet to be announced, we have one special announcement to make for the champions of Italy.

Without further or do lets dive into the lates EA FC 24 news.

Will Napoli be licensed in EA FC 24?

We have good news for all football and EA FC 24 fans, S.S.C. Napoli (Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli) will be fully licensed in EA FC 24.

Napoli are fully licensed in EA FC 24!

Confirmed by reliable leaked, @FUTZONEFIFA Napoli are finally back and fully licensed in EA FC 24.

With the new title of EA FC, moving away from 'FIFA' hopefully we see more exclusive rights being announced in the new title.

With the Champions of Italy now fully licensed in EA FC 24, we will have new face scans of Napoli players with stars such as Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen the over all experience of playing with Napoli or Napoli players has increased!

@FUTZONEFIFA has also announced that there will be 10 new stadiums joining EA FC 24, meaning that there is potential for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to be added into EA FC 24.

Diego Armano Maradona Stadium

An iconic stadium with an iconic name, the Diego Armano Maradona Stadium is Napol's home ground seating 54,726 fans. This addition into EA FC 24 would be the cherry on top for Napoli in EA FC 24!

FIFA 23 Serie A unlicensed clubs

FIFA 23 saw 4 Serie A clubs unlicensed due to EA now owning exclusive rights for the clubs. Including the 2022/23 champions of Italy, S.S.C. Napoli. Although EA Sports have exclusive rights to Serie A, football clubs have their own exclusive rights that EA must negotiate with.

click to enlarge + 3 Napoli FC FIFA 23

Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta)

Latium (Lazio)

Napoli F.C. (S.S.C. Napoli)

Roma F.C. (A.S. Roma)

