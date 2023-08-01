EA FC 24 Beta: How to get the beta & release date

EA FC 24 is quickly approaching with deep dives and pitch notes continuing to be released getting EA FC fans excited about the new title.

All EA FC fans want to get their hand on the new game as soon as possible, with fans speculating about the beta being released soon.

Table of contents EA FC Beta How to qualify for EA FC 24 beta New era is coming

New information has been released about the beta so let's dive into the news!

EA FC Beta

Recently, it was reported that the EA FC 24 beta has been integrated into the PlayStation database, hinting at a release of the beta to be as early as next week.

This beta version will be made available to a chosen group of players who qualify for the EA FC 24 beta. Their primary responsibility will be to thoroughly examine the game and identify any bugs or technical issues.

click to enlarge + 4

These players will play a crucial role in providing valuable feedback to EA Sports, enabling the developers to address and rectify the reported bugs before the official release date. This process aims to ensure that the final version of EA FC 24 is polished and free from significant glitches, offering an enhanced gaming experience for all users.

The anticipation surrounding the beta launch is high, with players eagerly looking forward to exploring the new features and gameplay that EA FC 24 promises to deliver.

How to qualify for EA FC 24 beta

To give yourself the best chance at qualifying for the EA FC 24 beta, you must change the settings on your EA account to the following:

Change your region to UK or USA.

Turn emails from EA on or you can’t get a code.

click to enlarge + 4

Tick ALL the boxes below

Select your preferred console/s

click to enlarge + 4

These settings will give you the best chance to receive an EA FC 24 beta code allowing you to play the new title from as early as next week (predicted time).

New era is coming

A new era for EA Sports begins very soon as FIFA turns into EA FC, the very first of its title. Fans around the world are excited to play this new title that EA have worked hard on perfecting!

Loading...

The new brand takes its design inspiration directly from the beautiful game and a dominant shape in football culture that represents the sport in multiple dimensions, triangles.

click to enlarge + 4

For the latest EA FC 24 content keep up to date with RealSport101.