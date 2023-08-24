As EA FC 24 continues to build even more hype for FC 24 fans, we are getting closer to the release of the first title of EA Sport FC! EA Sports have revealed many new pitch notes revealing many new areas of FC 24 such as new features and game mechanics within FC modes; Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the gameplay.

Career Mode fans cannot wait to get their hands on the new title with many new features added specifically to player development, the possibilities are endless! Through new training options and the introduction of coaches Career Mode player development is set to become even more exciting.

As mentioned in our FC 24 best LBs article, fullbacks are crucial to all teams now, especially in modern-day football where RBs are used as part of the attack or even as inverted full back to join the midfield. Building your Career Mode team, you should have a set play style in mind that will influence your purchasing decisions. This article will take you through the best RBs in EA FC 24 and the biggest young talents allowing for you to have many options on who to sign in Career Mode!

Best right backs in EA FC 24

It is worth noting that all ratings are predicted and all potentials are predictions ahead of EA FC 24.

Firstly, let's start with the highest-rated right backs in the game that you can sign in Career Mode for instant success! These players are ready to make an instant impact to any Career Mode squad if you can convince them to join your team!

What makes a good right back?

A right backs role is to control the right side of the backline and to prevent the opposition from getting past through the wing. In the modern game of football now right backs tend to play more than one role such as overlapping their wingers, making progressive passes and also potentially playing inverted to join the midfield.

click to enlarge + 7 Walker for example can play many roles, attacking full back, inverted full back and also as a CB!

A good right back now can play multiple roles and be able to slot into different play styles, thus, a good right back to you may be different to what someone else would consider to be a good right back.

Best RBs in EA FC 24

We will now take a look at the best RBs in EA FC 24, these players have already reached their potential and are currently playing at the top level of football.

There will be a top 3 for both top players and top talents with a couple of extra honourable mentions that are also great alternatives!

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold remains at the top of this list even after a shaky season with Liverpool, the talented full-back with amazing technical ability remains on top. Still young at just 24 years old, Trent can still develop nicely in Career Mode.

click to enlarge + 7 Trent

Kyle Walker (Manchester City - 86 OVR)

Kyle Walker is a fantastic player for instant success in Career Mode, with the ability to play as an attacking full-back while also maintaining great defensive attributes he can also play as a wide CB, ideally in a three in the back formation!

click to enlarge + 7 Walker

Achraf Hakimi (PSG - 85 OVR)

A fantastic talented attacking full-back who loves to run up and down the right wing. At just 24 years old, Hakimi has plenty of growth left in him to continue developing.

click to enlarge + 7 Hakimi

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United - 85 OVR)

After a fantastic season with Newcastle United, Trippier is predicted to be rewarded with an upgrade in EA FC 24. A fantastic deadball specialist and an even better defender, he is ready to play for any team in Career Mode!

click to enlarge + 7 Trippier

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid - 84 OVR)

At 31 years old, it may seem like Carvajal is coming to the end of his career however, he continues to impress season after season at Real Madrid. A fantastic professional who shows no signs of slowing down.

click to enlarge + 7 Carvajal

Honourable mentions

We have 3 honourable mentions for you outside of this top 5 for top RBs you can use in EA FC 24!

Name Rating Club Age Giovanni Di Lorenzo 84 Napoli 30 Reece James 83 Chelsea 23 Noussair Mazraoui 83 Bayern Munich 25

Best young RBs for Career Mode

Now we will display the best young RBs that are available in EA FC 24 Career Mode, This consists of the biggest young talents under the age of 21 years old who have room to develop into world-class players.

Rico Lewis (Manchester City - 76 OVR 90 POT)

A fantastic young talented RB who has already broken into Manchester City's first team and is currently making a name for himself. Rico Lewis has played as an inverted full-back role under Pep due to his understanding of the game and great passing!

click to enlarge + 7 Rico Lewis

Ivan Fresneda (Real Valladolid - 75 OVR 87 POT)

Iván Fresneda has been wanted by many clubs all summer transfer window, however for now it looks like he will be staying at Valladolid. He is a great full-back with very good dribbling, perfect for him to progress up the pitch with. He has good stamina in EA FC 24 allowing him to track back if he is playing more attacking football.

Arnau Martinez (Girona - 77 OVR 86 POT)

Another talented RB this time coming from Girona by the name of Arnau Martínez, is ready to slot into most Career Mode teams at 77 rated. He is a fantastic defender with good pace and physicality. Martinez is one of the most complete defending RBs on this list!

Malo Gusto (Chelsea 76 OVR 85 POT)

A rapid full-back who is ready to light up the Premier League at Chelsea. Brilliant for making wide overlapping runs and with 85 potential Gusto develops into a fantastic RB!

Tino Livramento (Newcastle United - 74 OVR 84 POT)

Livramento has made a big move to Premier League giants, Newcastle United. The talented full-back is a fantastic prospect who plays very nice football, hence why Newcastle United signed him!

Honourable mentions

We have more players for you to have a look at through our honourable mentions. These u21 talented RBs are fantastic options for any short-term or long-term Career Mode save!

Name Overall Rating - Potential Club Age Devyne Rensch 76 - 84 Ajax 20 Max Johnston 65 - 84 Sturm Graz 19 Sael Kumbedi 70 - 84 Lyon 18

