5 Things You Missed From the FC 25 Reveal

It's that time of year when focus begins to shift towards new titles from some of the biggest video game franchises around, and FC 25 is no exception.

The successor to FC 24 has officially been unveiled to the world, with a host of changes across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and more confirmed by EA, and we've picked out five key things you could have missed.

FC 25 Reveal - 5 Things You May Have Missed

In recent days, following the game's official reveal, the EA FC community has been inundated with FC 25 news, making it easy for fans to miss certain details.

Credit: EA FC 25

With new features and changes confirmed to be on the way for many of the core game modes, we've listed five things that may have gone unnoticed or under the radar during the flurry of information.

1. Volta Removed

Volta is being removed after five years, with EA set to replace it with a brand-new game mode called Rush. Originally designed to replicate the FIFA Street experience, Volta offered players a mix of street football, customization, teamwork, and fast-paced action. However, with the mode perhaps failing to maintain popularity, EA is switching things up.

In FC 25, Rush will offer an experience tailor-made for friends across Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career, and Kick Off. This will still offer fast-paced 5v5 gameplay, but time on the ball will be emphasized. Featuring four outfielders and one goalkeeper, players can stay engaged in a more accessible experience that is built on the existing depth and balance of traditional 11v11 gameplay.

Volta

2. EA SPORTS CRANIUM

The sight of generic face scans can dampen the sense of realism in EA FC, but this new feature has the potential to be an absolute game-changer! EA SPORTS CRANIUM is an EA initiative that leverages the power of machine learning to generate increased likenesses with player face scans.

For example, when EA doesn’t have authentic face scans for a player, the machine learns their appearance and creates a much more accurate scan than generic heads. This will be used for thousands of players in FC 25, making them more lifelike than ever before.

3. Dynamic Time of Day Progression

For the first time ever, the time of day will change as matches progress in FC 25. This means it could be sunset during the first half and nighttime in the second half, for example. The typical 3 p.m. kick-off could also start in clear daylight and end in sunset.

4. Linked Game Mode Rewards

Players will be able to complete objectives in Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Clubs, and earn progress across all of the game modes regardless of where they want to play. This is to ensure players don’t feel they are missing out on rewards in a certain mode while playing elsewhere in the game.

5. Player Max Height

In response to community feedback, the player height of all Virtual Pros will be capped at 6’5” or 195 cm in FC 25 Clubs. This restriction covers all positions and means players won't have an unfair advantage when it comes to aerial duels.

Credit: EA Virtual Pro Max Height

And there we have it, five things you could have missed during the FC 25 reveal. If you want to take a look at all of the new features in more detail, check out our dedicated Career Mode, Ultimate Team, and Gameplay overviews.

EA is expected to release more information on FC 25 in the coming days and weeks through game-mode deep dives, so keep your eyes peeled!

Are you excited for FC 25? Let us know in the comments section below.

FC 25: Everything You Need to Know | FC 25 Cover Stars Revealed | FC 25 Gameplay Features Produce Most Authentic EA Experience Yet | FC 25 Career Mode Features Reveal Huge Overdue Makeover | FC 25 Ultimate Team & Clubs Features Showcase Multiplayer Revamp | Leaked & Confirmed Kits Set to Feature in FC 25