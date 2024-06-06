Is EA Sports College Football 25 Coming to Xbox One?

A plethora of players are wondering if EA Sports College Football 25 is coming to Xbox One since the return of the historic video game franchise is closer than ever.

Since past editions of Madden have made it to Xbox One, most players are confident EA Sports will follow the same formula for College Football 25. However, there is a good chance EA Sports decides now is the time for a change.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that EA Sports College Football 25 won't be coming to Xbox One, as the game will only be available for the Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5 platforms.

The information about the EA Sports College Football 25 editions already pointed to this, but EA Sports confirmed it in an article about the game pre-order details, on their website.

This can mark the start of the end for the old-gen consoles. With EA Sports College Football 25 not being available for old-gen, there is a good chance the same happens to Madden 25, FC 25, and other sports titles.

The old-gen consoles still have a huge player base, so it's obviously sad to see players prevented from playing the new installment of their favorite franchise. However, when you take a good look at it, it's been four years since the Xbox Series X|S was released, so it's time to move on.

To introduce game-changing features, and take the franchise to a new level, developers need to focus on developing games for the best hardware system possible. That isn't possible when you also have to make a game that runs on outdated hardware, as is the case of the Xbox One.

So while it may be disappointing news for many, it's something that was bound to happen sooner or later, and it actually happened much later than expected.

