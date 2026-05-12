Primary Subject: EA Sports College Football 27 (2026 Edition)

EA Sports College Football 27 (2026 Edition) Key Update: EA is expected to officially reveal CFB 27 in late May or early June, with a heavy focus on revamped NIL mechanics and Dynasty Mode logic.

EA is expected to officially reveal CFB 27 in late May or early June, with a heavy focus on revamped NIL mechanics and Dynasty Mode logic. Status: Confirmed (In development/Wishlist active)

Confirmed (In development/Wishlist active) Last Verified: May 12, 2026

May 12, 2026 Quick Answer: College Football 27 is expected to release in July 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a Deluxe Edition offering 3-day early access.

College Football 27 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2026, and with the last two titles being critically well-received, it has large shoes to fill.

The community has an extensive list of changes it wants to see introduced, with a PC port being at the forefront.

Fans want to see the game reach new heights, with a revamped Road to Glory mode, improvements to Dynasty mode, especially the Transfer Portal logic and program grades, and some fine-tuning to the gameplay.

College Football 27 Release Date

Credit: EA Sports and Sony

College Football 27 is expected to be released in early July, with a release date between 10 and 16 July being the most likely scenario.

The game can already be added to your wishlist on the Xbox and PlayStation stores. EA Sports should start promoting the game in late May, with actual information about the new features, the cover star, and editions coming throughout the month of June.

That has been EA Sports ' modus operandi in the last two years, when it comes to College Football, and we don't expect that to change.

It has worked pretty well for EA Sports since they revived the franchise, especially because it releases in a time when there aren't any huge sports games coming out, and the most popular active ones are at the end of their life cycle.

Madden only comes out in mid-August, so it's not a direct competitor, at least when it comes to launch time.

College Football 27 Platforms

College Football 27 will likely only be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC port, while highly desirable, is very unlikely to happen.

The game releasing for old-gen consoles is pretty much impossible, as this new iteration of the franchise never released on the PS4 and Xbox One, and it doesn't make sense for it to change now.

It's uncertain if the game will release for the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. However, since Madden 26 marked the return of the franchise to the Nintendo console, there is a chance College Football 27 is also available for Nintendo Switch 2, even if it's only after launch.

College Football 27 Editions

Credit: EA Sports

There is no official information about the College Football 27 editions, as of yet. However, looking back at previous years, it's likely the game will continue to have two editions: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition is expected to cost £59.99/$69.99, being available for both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

The College Football 27 Deluxe Edition should be much more expensive, costing around £89.99/$99.99, and should include a 3-day early access for players who pre-order it.

More about the College Football 27 editions, including their official prices, bonuses, and pre-order perks, should be revealed in the near future.

College Football 27 Cover Star

Similar to the game's editions, there is no information about the College Football 27 cover stars. However, with many of the popular names in the game moving on to the NFL, there are some clear-cut candidates.

Arch Manning is among the favorites to be featured on the College Football 27 cover. He has the name, is one of the most highly ranked prospects in his class, and plays for one of the most traditional programs in the game's history.

Malachi Toney is another name on the favorites list. The Miami Hurricanes' wide receiver is one of the most explosive players in his position and is expected to have a fantastic year. Toney is also one of the most popular players in the country.

Dante Moore also deserves a place at the forefront of the pack. While the tail end of the previous season wasn't great for the Ducks quarterback, he still had a great year.

Moore is seen by many as the clear cut N1 pick in next year's draft, if he can get back to playing his A game, and more importantly, if he can carry that form over to the College Football playoffs.

More information about the College Football 27 cover stars should be revealed soon.

This is everything you need to know about College Football 27, as of right now.

We will make sure to update this article regularly, with all the new information available about the game.

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