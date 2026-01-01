Since its return in 2025, the EA Sports College Football franchise has quickly become one of the most popular in the sports video games genre. The sport is one of the biggest in the United States, so it isn't surprising to see the video game franchise thrive, but the growth over the past two years is still pretty impressive.

The confirmation of EA Sports College Football 27 further proves the franchise is here to stay, and according to developers, the upcoming game has a few tricks up it's sleves.

With the College Playoffs now in full force, fans have already turned their attention to College Football 27 and are eager to know what the new franchise installment has to offer.

EA Sports College Football 27 Release Date

EA Sports College Football 27 is expected to release in July 2026, as that has been the release pattern of previous editions. As usual, deluxe editions should provide players with early access to the game, with at least a 3-day early access being expected, as that was the case in recent years.

While there is no official information about the College Football 27 release date, as of yet, it's very unlikely that EA Sports will decide to deviate from its traditional release schedule, mainly because it has been quite successful in previous years, and pushing the game release to later would make it collide with the release of other huge sports titles.

EA Sports College Football 27 Platforms

The EA Sports College Football franchise was one of the first video game sports franchises to adopt a current-gen-only approach. In previous years, the title was only available for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S platforms, but it's very likely that it will also come to the Nintendo Switch 2 this time.

Plenty of EA Sports games have been made available for the Nintendo Switch 2, and many sports titles has a whole have returned to the Nintendo ecosystem with the release of the new console. With EA Sports College Football 27 being one of the biggest sports titles of 2026, it would be shocking if it isn't available on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

EA Sports College Football 27 Cover Star

Not much is known about the College Football 27 cover star, and at the moment, the only thing we can do is provide an educated guess. Players such as Malachi Toney, Cameron Dickey, and Zach Branch are among the favorites to grace the cover of the upcoming title.

While Fernando Mendoza would be the clear-cut choice, the Hoosiers quarterback is almost certain to head to the NFL, meaning he won't be in the game. With plenty of great players going to the big league this year, the race for the cover star is wide open.

EA Sports College Football 27 New Features

According to reliable leaks, the EA Sports College Football 27 will introduce some major features and vastly improve others. Players will undergo a complete RTG high school experience, more FCS teams will be added to the game, the addition of Spring games, a stadium creator, and more RTG positions.

These new features and improvements haven't been officially confirmed, and while these leaks are usually on point, don't take anything for certain, as there is still plenty of time for plans to change.

This is everything we know about EA Sports College Football 27 so far. We will update this article as soon as any new information about the game is available, so make sure to bookmark it.

