EA Sports FC Reveal COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Pre-Orders & Everything to expect

EA Sports FC is nearly here, with official information regarding the new game coming soon.

Recent leaks have suggested that confirmation of a release date, pre-order start date and gameplay features are all close to being revealed.

It's been a while since we saw our last piece of official EA FC info but that is all about to change.

Check below and count down with us to the official reveal of EA Sports FC.

EA Sports FC Reveal Countdown

The rumour mill has been turning with real ferocity in recent weeks as we edge ever closer to the reveal of EA Sports FC.

Screenshots from recent EA FC showcases have started to surface online, with information regarding release dates, gameplay features and pre-orders starting to spill out.

EA Sports FC Full Launch Loading...

That can only mean one thing: EA are days away from giving us a whole load of information regarding this brand-new game.

The rumoured reveal date is Thursday, 13 July, with this date being earmarked by leakers as the official reveal date for EA Sports FC.

This, of course, hasn't been confirmed, with there being a strong possibility that EA could change to an earlier date following the recent swarth of leaks.

What to Expect

A full launch of EA Sports FC really could consist of anything, but we're predicting that the following pieces of information will drop:

Trailer

Release Date

Pre-order start date

Price

New gameplay features

The top four in that list are the ones we can almost guarantee, with pre-orders likely to start on the same day as the launch.

When it comes to new features, it's likely that EA will reveal the main headline additions for EA Sports FC.

So far, we've seen leaks suggesting that new HyperMotion V technology will be the star of the show, with this tech allowing over 300,000 unique player touches to be programmed into the game.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

We have seen plenty of leaks when it comes to new features for modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode, but we're not expecting any of these to be confirmed during next week's potential launch.

The final thing to expect is a heavy feature on women's teams and players with their rumoured arrival in Ultimate Team potentially set to be confirmed.

A deeper integration of the women's game has been needed for some time in our football games and EA are looking to be the standard bearer when it comes to representation.

EA Sports FC Release Date Rumour

French outlet Dealabs has reportedly received information regarding the official release date for EA Sports FC.

The report claims that, according to their information, the release date for EA FC has been set as September 29, 2023.

The report goes on to say that a 10-hour EA play trial will once again be live.

NEW GAME SAME TIME - EA Sports FC is expected to release in September

Of course, it's worth taking this report with a pinch of salt as nothing has yet been confirmed by EA themselves.

In our release date predictions, this was the date we earmarked as a potential launching point, following the same release pattern seen for FIFA 23 and most other FIFA releases.

One since debunked leak suggested the game would be released earlier than ever, but this date reported by Dealabs looks to be far more accurate.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but you can stay on top of all of the release date news by clicking here.

Gameplay Leaks

The football gaming community was sent into a frenzy recently after leaked screenshots for EA Sports FC started appearing online.

In a recent EA Sports FC presentation, new information was showcased for the game, and leakers managed to get their hands on some screenshots from the event.

Showcased by @FUTZONEFIFA on Twitter, these blurred images give some insight as to what new features are set to arrive in the game.

FIRST LOOK - We finally have the chance to see what EA Sports FC is all about

As you can see, the above image showcases possession stats in-game, something we've not seen before in previous games.

Another screenshot appears to show Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid walking out of the tunnel, perhaps as a cinematic intro to a game, or even the main menu screen.

FRESH START - New EA Sports FC images have leaked

The other leaked image showcases HyperMotion V, a brand new piece of tech that is set to introduce a host of new animation features to EA Sports FC. Click here to find out more about that.