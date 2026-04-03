Primary Subject: FC 26 Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution

FC 26 Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution Key Update: A training Camp Evolution that requires zero gameplay matches, providing massive pace and shooting boosts in just 31 minutes.

A training Camp Evolution that requires zero gameplay matches, providing massive pace and shooting boosts in just 31 minutes. Status: Live (start by April 11)

Live (start by April 11) Last Verified: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Quick Answer: Inspired by Gareth Bale’s legendary 2018 UCL final overhead kick, this Evolution grants Rapid+ and Low Driven Shot+ to players under 87 OVR. Top attacking choices include Cruyff, Pina, and Henry.

Just two minutes after being subbed on, a certain Welsh legend scored a sensational overhead kick to secure Real Madrid their 13th European Cup and a historic three-peat. We're sure Real Madrid fans remember the moment we're talking about, and Scousers would rather forget it.

Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution in FC 26 is inspired by that Gareth Bale goal. It provides a big boost to pace and other attacking attributes and keeps the card eligible for future chains.

Continue reading to know the best players for the Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution.

Best Players for Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout players for Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution in FC 26 are:

Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards Baby ICON) Lucas Digne (World Tour)

(World Tour) Claudia Pina (Player of the Month)

(Player of the Month) Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards Baby ICON) Cristiano Ronaldo (Gold)

Because the Evolution provides a decent boost to pace, you can use this on defenders as well, as they're the ones that generally lack speed.

Fullbacks like Lucas Digne can make use of added pace, and with a boost to shooting, you can send them in the final third as an attacking fullback. Yes, it might not be super meta, but not being a rat can be fun sometimes.

In some situations, you might want all your players attacking, so having a defender capable of hitting the top bins is not bad. Just make sure you have all the important defending PS covered before doing Welsh Wonder Strike.

If you do not fancy getting creative here, you can pick reliable meta attackers like Johan Cruyff, Claudia Pina, and Thierry Henry.

Any Gold cards like Cristiano Ronaldo who have subpar attacking stats but have unique body types and play well are also good candidates.

The final overall rating is 89 after the Evolution. So, don't worry if you don't have all the best PS and stats. You can add them later with future chains.

Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution Upgrades

Credit: EA Sports

Welsh Wonder Strike is a Training Camp Evolution in FC 26. You just have to toss the card in the EVO menu and wait for time to elapse. After 31 minutes (five levels requiring 6 mins 12 seconds each), the card will be fully upgraded.

Below are the requirements and upgrades.

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Acceleration: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Agility: +25 (88)

+25 (88) Balance: +25 (87)

+25 (87) Ball Control: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Crossing: +10 (86)

+10 (86) Curve: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Dribbling: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Finishing: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Heading Acc.: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Jumping: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Long Passing: +10 (87)

+10 (87) Long Shots: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Penalties: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Positioning: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Reactions: +25 (90)

+25 (90) Short Passing: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Free Kick: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Shot Power: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Sprint Speed: +25 (93)

+25 (93) Vision: +10 (87)

+10 (87) Volleys: +20 (93)

+20 (93) Composure: +25 (88)

+25 (88) PlayStyles+: Rapid, Low Driven Shot (2)

Rapid, Low Driven Shot (2) PlayStyles: Rapid, Acrobatic, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Quick Step (8)

That's everything you need to know about Welsh Wonder Strike Evolution in FC 26.

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