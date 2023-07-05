EA Sports FC Demo: Release Date, Price & Revival

EA Sports FC is just around the corner, with plenty of questions still to be answered about this brand-new release.

The game is EA's first footballing foray since their split with EA and fans are eager to see what changes will be made.

One such change could be the return of the demo, something we've not seen in some time.

With that in mind, let's take a look at everything we know about the EA Sports FC demo.

EA Sports FC Demo

For many years, EA used to release a free demo version of FIFA a couple of weeks before the game's full launch.

The Demo gave players a chance to experience some of the nuanced changes made with a select number of teams playable.

The Demo was mostly kick-off mode only, allowing players to get a feel for the new gameplay and graphic improvements made to the game.

NEW ERA - Could we see EA release a Demo once again?

However, things changed a few years ago when no Demo was released before the arrival of FIFA 21.

This was the first time in many years we'd seen no Demo and that trend continued into the release of FIFA 22 and FIFA 23.

Taking its place, in some form at least, was the Beta version of the game, a closed invite-only edition that permitted a select number of players access to the new game's major modes.

It would seem likely that EA will continue this trend for EA Sports FC, with no demo expected to release. However, we've learned never to say never...

Will EA Sports FC have a Demo?

Right now, the answer to that question remains unclear, but we do know that a Beta is coming for the game.

As confirmed in recent leaks, the EA Sports FC beta will allow you to try out the new game before anyone else.

COMING SOON - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

It is a closed beta so you cannot apply like some other games, meaning you'll need to get lucky in order to bag your spot in this exclusive club.

When it comes to a Demo, we also wouldn't be surprised if EA decided to release one due to EA Sports FC being a new game to many.

A chance to familiarise people with the brand, bringing back a Demo for EA Sports FC could be a great way to get people truly hyped for the launch.

EA Sports FC Release Date

If EA sticks to its usual sporting schedule, EA Sports FC will likely see a release date on Friday, 29 September 2023, in keeping with the FIFA titles that have gone before.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

However, there have been whisperings of an early release date in keeping with the start of the real-life football season. With the 2023/24 Premier League season kicking off on the weekend of Saturday, 12 August, we could see a release date in mid-August instead!