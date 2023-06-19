EA Sports is splitting with FIFA after 30 years together and going solo with its own title, with EA FC set to include all the elements we've loved over the years as well as some new innovations.

Of course, losing FIFA as a partner means losing some licences, including the World Cup, but a recent leak has reminded us that EA FC will contain another massive international tournament in its first iteration.

UEFA Euro 2024 will be taking place in Germany, and it's set to come to EA FC as well, so find out all you need to know about the inclusion below.

EA FC x UEFA Euro 2024

Reliable leaker Nickycai put up a post on Twitter stating that EA FC has the rights to UEFA Euro 2024, meaning we should get another big celebration in the game as we have seen with the World Cup in FIFA 23!

Many people feared that when EA decided to go it alone, they would lose all licencing rights previously held in the FIFA titles, leaving us with generic teams, players, stadiums and events.

However, that is not the case, with EA Sports having amassed a large portfolio of partnerships over the years, and, as EA CEO Andrew Wilson reportedly said: “Basically, what we get from FIFA in a non-World Cup year is the four letters on the front of the box".

With EA FC launching in a year when the Euros are being held, it should mean we have an additional game mode coming in the title, as well as a huge promo event in Ultimate Team, keeping fans of the game engaged throughout the title's lifecycle.

What to Expect

For those that have played FIFA 23, we have a pretty good idea of what should be coming our way in EA FC.

An additional UEFA Euro 2024 game mode via DLC will likely drop towards the end of the game cycle, with the tournament set to kick off on Friday, 14 June 2024.

This would include all the qualified teams for the tournament, even if they weren't originally in the game at launch.

The World Cup DLC in FIFA 23 included live updates and stats, allowing you to play from certain fixtures within the tournament with total authenticity.

Then, what people will likely be more interested in, is the celebration that will occur in Ultimate Team!

HOME SOIL - How will Germany fare as hosts of the Euros?

As we have seen over the years, when there is an international tournament happening, EA likes to get in the spirit of things, dedicating its most popular game mode to real-world events.

Road to the Euros, Path to Glory and Player of the Tournament promo squads will surely be released, alongside the usual Showdown and Player Moments cards.

The Copa America will take place at the same time as the Euros, which means we could see another Festival of FUTball event embrace players from all over the globe!

EA FC Licenses

EA know that by losing FIFA with a name change, many people will be assuming they will also be losing lots of licenses that give authenticity to the game.

As we know, that is not the case, and large parts of their press releases have been used to show that the game will have unrivalled authenticity going forward.

Built on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation, fans will experience unrivaled authenticity with access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners that will allow further expansion into areas including both women’s and grassroots football.

Confirmed partnerships already include the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Barclays Women's Super League, NWSL and many more!

