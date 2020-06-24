PS Plus July 2020 Free Games Release Date: Reveal, Download, Predictions & More

Without an official release date to stick to for the monthly campaign, we’re here to keep you in the loop!

Call of Duty and Unchartered are just some of the franchises that have featured as part of PS Plus’ free games in recent months, but what’s next?

Here’s what we know about when July’s round of free games will get revealed.

Latest News – PlayStation keep us in the dark!

Everyone’s guessing as to when this month’s free games could be revelaed.

There has been no update from PlayStation themselves, so we will just have to wait and see what’s in store.

Carry on reading to see our estimations of when the games could arrive.

PS Plus has followed a relatively consistent pattern throughout 2020, so despite there being no official reveal date, we’ve already worked it out for you!

A GUESSING GAME: Without any official confirmation from Sony we’ve really had to whip out the calculator!

Typically, the games are revealed on the final Wednesday of each month, which takes us to Wednesday 24 June.

The games that have been announced will release and become available to download the following Tuesday.

A NECESSARY DISTRACTION: With the effects of lockdown still in full effect, PS Plus has become a great source of monthly entertainment for the millions of active users

That makes Tuesday, 30 June the official release date for the line-up.

That said, with PS Plus games usually released on the first Tuesday of the month, that could mean we are pushed back a week to Tuesday, 7 July.

Our Predictions

PS Plus campaigns provide us with such a variety of games that we don’t know what to expect this July.

THE RETURN: To coincide with the launch of the sequel, we hope that The Last of Us could make an appearance this month!

In recent months, we’ve seen titles ranging from the Uncharted series, all the way to Farming Simulator.

We usually see an indie game paired up with a forgotten blockbuster, so our predictions for the triple-A title are:

The Last Of Us

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrafice

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Head on over to the Predictions article for the full breakdown of these titles.

