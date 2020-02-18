Nintendo Store Sale: Best game deals for Switch players

Nintendo has spoilt fans this month with its epic self-proclaimed Blockbuster sale full of big discounts on a variety of top-class games for the Nintendo Switch that are fit for all budgets.

From epic open-world adventure to small indie games there is something available for everyone’s tastes.

Here is a selection of the best deals available on the Nintendo Store right now!

Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom battle

LOOKING IN A MIRROR: Mario and Lui… wait

What better title to start with than Nintendo’s flagship character Mario?

However, this is a Mario game like no other, due to its mash-up with the crazily cute rabbits The Rabbids from the Rayman series.

This Nintendo Switch classic is fun for all ages and one of the most entertaining multiplayer games on the Switch. You are guaranteed to have tonnes of fun battling each other as well as saving the Mushroom Kingdom from the mysterious vortex.

Filled with secrets and nods to classic Mario games, this game is a must-have for Mario fans and for only £11.09, it’s an absolute steal.

Assassins Creed 3: Remastered

REVOLUTION: Fight your way through revolutionary America

The classic third installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise is a must-have for fans of the series with its fantastic take on the brutality of 18th century America.

This game takes the series in a different direction compared to the previous versions with the sailing gameplay and other features that debuted in this game such as enhanced combat.

The game has been remastered in glorious 4K & HDR and 1080p, as well as higher resolution textures and new lighting rendering systems amongst other graphical improvements.

It’s well worth a buy on the Nintendo Switch with the fantastic price of £11.09.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

PURE NOSTALGIA: A classic game enhanced for a new generation

The classic trilogy that defined platformer excellence and fills many with nostalgia got an incredible re-master back in June 2018.

Its superiorly enhanced graphics are complete eye-candy and the enhanced controls and gameplay make for a highly addictive game that keeps you coming back for more and more.

Despite its challenging levels which will leave some crying out in frustration, it’s hours of fun for the whole family and an iconic platformer for the Nintendo Switch.

For only £17.49 it’s well worth it for three excellent games that have so much re-playability.

Troll and I

TROLL AND I: A Scandanavian legend brought to life

And last but not least, an addition that some may find surprising to be on this list is Troll and I released by Spiral House in 2017.

Troll and I is about a young boy named Otto that forms a bond with a giant troll which is pursued by a merciless hunter and is set in post-WW2 Scandinavia.

An interesting premise and set up right? Well, the game unfortunately received mixed reviews, but it does have some merits including an engrossing co-op multiplayer option and for a mere £2.49 it’s well worth a go.