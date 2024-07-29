Pair Up and Save Big on Madden NFL and College Football 25

If you're a football fan in the UK, this EA Sports MVP Bundle is here to elevate your gaming sessions with two deluxe editions of the most anticipated football games of the year: Madden NFL 25 and College Football 25. Both are now available on Xbox at a special price of £104.99, a solid 25% off the original price.

Even though you're pre-ordering Madden NFL here, as the game doesn't release until August, this is still a great sports game deal. The reason for this is that College Football is out, and that means you can dive right into the football action right away!

As this deal is for the deluxe editions of both Madden NFL 25 and College Football 25, you get a ton of additional content within that £104.99 price tag. You get -

Madden NFL 25

3 Day Early Access (13-15 August)

4600 Madden Points

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

AKA Player Item

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S only)

Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S only)

College Football 25

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

Ultimate Alumni Pack (Choice of 1 player item)

Of course, you can buy the games separately too. Here are the links to buy each game individually -

As a football fan, though, this double deal is not worth missing. Act fast to save big!