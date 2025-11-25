Like the Premier League season, FC 26 is well underway at this point, and so too are the seasonal sales. With deals on top sports games everywhere, thanks to Black Friday taking over, there's never been a better moment to grab a copy of FC 26 without paying full price.

Prices can differ significantly depending on the platform or retailer, which means hunting for the best deal can be more time-consuming than it needs to be.

Fortunately, this guide highlights the cheapest places to buy EA Sports FC 26, so you can jump straight into your ultimate football experience without draining your wallet.

Credit: EA

Cheapest Place to FC 26 on PS5

Finding affordable PS5 games can often be a challenge, but that’s not the case this time.

FC 26 is readily available at a discount, with pricing varying depending on whether you prefer a physical disc, a digital download, or are willing to purchase a separate PSN account with the game in its library.

Here’s a breakdown of the most cost-effective options in each category:

Out of these options, the Loaded price seems to be the best deal, though FC 26's price on Amazon US is unbeatable. With that in mind, check out the Amazon deal using the button below.

Cheapest Place to FC 26 on Xbox

Similar to PS5, the best FC 26 deal on Xbox varies depending on how you want to purchase the game — physical copy, digital download, etc. The thing is, the digital download codes in this case are the best deals around.

Here are the top three cheapest options, in order:

Cheapest Place to FC 26 on PC

On PC, buying FC 26 is limited to digital downloads only. Again, you could buy a separate account — Steam, EA, Epic Games, etc. — but we would recommend buying a download key on your preferred platform.

Now, while we could list a few spots to buy FC 26 cheaply on PC, there is one clear winner. Head on over to Steam and buy the game directly from there at half price, which brings the price down to just £29.99 ($34.99) today.

Cheapest Place to FC 26 on Switch 2

Your options to buy FC 26 on the Switch 2 are incredibly limited. There's only really a handful of options, which include buying directly from the Nintendo Store.

However, the best and cheapest price you can buy FC 26 is actually on Amazon: