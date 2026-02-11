WWE 2K26 is on the way, arriving in four different editions: the Standard Edition, the King of Kings Edition, the Attitude Era Edition, and the Monday Night War Edition.

Each version comes packed with its own set of rewards — and even different release dates. While the Standard Edition drops on March 13, the three higher-tier options include seven days of early access, letting you jump into everything 2K26 has to offer starting March 6, 2026.

But enough about the bonuses — if you want the full breakdown of what each edition includes, check out our WWE 2K26 edition guide. This one’s all about buying the game and snagging it for the lowest possible price. Whether you’re on PS5, Xbox, PC, or Switch 2, we’ve got every platform covered below.

Cheapest Place to Buy WWE 2K26 Standard Edition

As you’ll see throughout this guide, a handful of retailers consistently offer WWE 2K26 at the lowest prices — mainly Amazon, Loaded (formerly CDKeys), and Walmart. That said, the best deal can still vary depending on your platform.

If you’re only after the base game and the standard pre-order bonuses, here are the cheapest deals we found:

WWE 2K26 Standard Edition Deals #1 WWE 2K26 on PS5 See Price US Price $69.00 UK Price £64.99 (7% OFF) #2 WWE 2K26 on Xbox See Price US Price $69.00 UK Price £64.99 #3 WWE 2K26 on PC See Price US Price $55.99 (20% OFF) UK Price £43.99 (27% OFF) #4 WWE 2K26 on Switch 2 See Price US Price $69.00 UK Price £62.95 (10% OFF)

Cheapest Place to Buy WWE 2K26 King of Kings Edition

For Triple H's very own cover art, plus some great in-game bonuses, of course, here are the lowest prices per platform:

King of Kings Edition Deals #1 King of Kings Edition on PS5 See Price US Price $99.99 UK Price £89.99 #2 King of Kings Edition on Xbox See Price US Price $99.99 UK Price £89.99 #3 King of Kings Edition on PC See Price US Price $82.99 (17% OFF) UK Price £62.99 (30% OFF) #4 King of Kings Edition on Switch 2 View Here Not available to pre-order.

Cheapest Place to Buy WWE 2K26 Attitude Era Edition

The Attitude Era was arguably the pinnacle of WWE/WWF TV, packed with mainstream stars everywhere you looked — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and The Rock, whose 1999 attire becomes available to use in-game should you buy this edition:

Attitude Era Edition Deals #1 Attitude Era Edition on PS5 See Price US Price $129.99 UK Price £119.99 #2 Attitude Era Edition on Xbox See Price US Price $129.99 UK Price £119.99 #3 Attitude Era Edition on PC See Price US Price $107.99 (17% OFF) UK Price £80.99 (33% OFF) #4 Attitude Era Edition on Switch 2 View Here Not available to pre-order.

Cheapest Place to Buy WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition

The "Monday Night War" is what pushed both WWE/WWF and WCW to their absolute peak, with each company producing some of the biggest stars wrestling has ever seen — Goldberg, “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, and the aforementioned Steve Austin.

This edition celebrates both sides of the rivalry, including the WCW Thunder ’98 Arena and Shawn Michaels’ DX model as playable bonuses.

Here are the best places to buy this edition at the lowest price across every platform:

Monday Night War Edition Deals #1 Monday Night War Edition on PS5 See Price US Price $149.99 UK Price £139.99 #2 Monday Night War Edition on Xbox See Price US Price $149.99 UK Price £139.99 #3 Monday Night War Edition on PC See Price US Price $120.99 (19% OFF) UK Price £91.99 (34% OFF) #4 Monday Night War Edition on Switch 2 View Here Not available to pre-order.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re grabbing the Standard Edition or going all-in on the nostalgia with the premium tiers, there are solid savings to be had.

Compare prices, pick your platform, and lock in the best deal before launch day rolls around.

Stay tuned to RealSport101: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!