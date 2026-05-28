Primary Subject: NBA THE RUN (Launch Version / June 2026)

NBA THE RUN (Launch Version / June 2026) Key Update: Play by Play Studios has announced a console-inclusive open beta with cross-play enabled, running for 8 hours on May 30, 2026.

Play by Play Studios has announced a console-inclusive open beta with cross-play enabled, running for 8 hours on May 30, 2026. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 28, 2026

May 28, 2026 Quick Answer: The NBA THE RUN open beta goes live May 30 from 10 am to 6 pm PDT on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Play by Play Studios has announced an open beta for NBA THE RUN, which will go live on May 30, 2026, from 10 am PDT to 6 pm PDT.

Contrary to previous playtests, the open beta will be available for consoles, with cross-play enabled, marking the first time players can experience the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Everything About The NBA THE RUN Open Beta

Credit: Play by Play Studios

The NBA THE RUN open beta will be live on May 30, from 10 am PDT to 6 pm PDT. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

There are no sign-ups or entry codes needed. Players only need to download the game, which they can already do, and wait for the open beta to begin.

Knockout Squads and Knockout Solos are the game modes that will be available in the open beta. It's here that fans can try out the four new advanced dunks and taunts the team has added.

But that's not all that was introduced since the last playtest. Style moves have also been added to the game, allowing players to perform crossovers, Shammgods, Slip ‘N Slides, and other unique moves.

This addition adds more expression to each player's game and makes NBA THE RUN feel even more like street basketball.

The NBA superstars available for players to try out in this open beta have also been disclosed, and they are:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Scottie Barnes

LaMelo Ball

Jalen Brunson

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Luka Dončić

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Cooper Flagg

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

LeBron James

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Ja Morant

Victor Wembanyama

Street legend Destiny “DJ” Jackson is also part of the playable characters for the open beta. It's worth noting that, at launch, NBA THE RUN will feature over 30 NBA stars and five streetball legends.

NBA THE RUN officially launches on June 9, and its two editions are already available to pre-order. This makes the upcoming open beta the perfect time for players to try the game out and decide if they want to grab a copy once it releases.

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