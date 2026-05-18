Primary Subject: NBA The Run (Launch Version)

NBA The Run (Launch Version) Key Update: The upcoming arcade basketball game will fully support crossplay between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC across both online and offline modes at launch.

The upcoming arcade basketball game will fully support crossplay between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC across both online and offline modes at launch. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 18, 2026

May 18, 2026 Quick Answer: Yes, NBA The Run features full crossplay support at launch, allowing PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players to squad up and compete together.

NBA The Run has quickly become one of the most anticipated sports games of this summer, with the basketball arcade title being named by many as the "spiritual successor to NBA Street".

Because the game offers a serious option to NBA 2K, many players are wondering if they can experience the game with their friends from different platforms.

So, is NBA The Run cross-play? Let's find out.

Does NBA The Run Support Crossplay?

Credit: Play by Play Studios

The straightforward answer is Yes. NBA The Run supports crossplay between consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This means that, no matter the platform your friends are playing on, you will be able to squad up and face other teams in the fast-paced and arcade-style gameplay that NBA The Run provides.

The game has crossplay support for both online and offline game modes. So, if you want to create a private tournament for you and your friends to enjoy, you can do so while not having to worry about the platform they're playing on.

It's worth noting that there won't be a way to disable crossplay, at least not at launch. You will face and team up with players from all platforms.

However, an option to disable crossplay may be made available after the game launches, especially if the community makes it a big point of emphasis, as the devs at Play by Play Studios have shown they are attentively listening to feedback.

NBA The Run officially launches on June 9th, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The game has two editions, Standard and Deluxe, and pre-orders for both are already live.

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