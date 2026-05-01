NBA The Run Preview: The Successor to NBA Street We’ve Been Waiting For

Primary Subject: NBA The Run (Preview Build / Initial Roster Reveal)

NBA The Run (Preview Build / Initial Roster Reveal) Key Update: Developed by a veteran 18-person team at Play by Play Studios, the game serves as a spiritual successor to NBA Street, featuring 30+ NBA stars.

Developed by a veteran 18-person team at Play by Play Studios, the game serves as a spiritual successor to NBA Street, featuring 30+ NBA stars. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 1, 2026

May 1, 2026 Quick Answer: NBA The Run is a fast-paced 3v3 arcade street basketball game featuring unique player playstyles, strategic energy management, and a June 2026 release window.

Last week, I had the chance to attend the NBA The Run Preview event, where I learned more about the game and the team behind it, and had the opportunity to try it out for the first time.

I think it's important to start by saying this game was developed by a team of 18 people, many of which industry veterans, which makes it an extraordinary feat on its own, especially in today's day and age.

NBA The Run Revives Street Basketball

Credit: Play by Play Studios

There is a hole the size of a crater in the Street Basketball genre, and it has been there since the NBA Street franchise was shut down.

It's incredibly hard to find a fun, fast-paced, arcade basketball game, and the task becomes virtually impossible if you add the street basketball element to your search.

NBA The Run delivers all of that and much more. In the time I spent with the game, it became easy to see why many people think this is the successor to NBA Street.

The game is fast-paced, easy to pick up, and very fun to play on both sides of the ball. The controls are straightforward, but every character in the game, there are more than 30 NBA stars in it, has its own play style, which means mastering them takes time.

One of the best things about NBA The Run is that defense feels fun and rewarding to play. You can't just spam dribble moves, as opponents will steal the ball.

If you're playing with a big man and time your blocks right, opponents will have a hard time scoring, even from the perimeter. I blocked a couple of 3-point shots from Jalen Brunson using Victor Wembanyama because of my block timing.

At the same time, you can't just spam the steal or block button. While NBA The Run is an arcade game, it requires skill, coordination, and communication with your teammates.

All of that also applies to offense. The ball needs to move, shot selection is key, keeping tabs on your stamina is very important, and performing dribbling moves or skills with players with low ball handling is inadvisable.

It feels like real basketball but also like the NBA Street Basketball games of old. The fact that every character has a unique play style gives you plenty of different ways to play the game and impacts your squad selection.

It also makes it easy for players to find that character that has a play style that perfectly aligns with them.

Running three guards is probably unwise, but two bigs and a guard, two guards and a forward, why not? The point is that the squad creation options are endless.

Some areas of the game still need to be polished. There were a few times when I wanted to dunk, but my character would instead perform a layup animation, even though I was very close to the basket.

But while there are some animations that need to be worked on, the general gameplay experience is fantastic. It's clearly a game I see myself playing with friends once it releases.

There won't be any microtransactions in NBA The Run at launch, and so far, the team has no plans on adding them post-launch. Everything that isn't immediately accessible, such as younger versions of NBA stars, can be unlocked by playing the game.

The Street Basketball genre desperately needed something like this. The game is fun, the team is open to feedback, having already updated the game based on feedback from the preview event, the plans for post-launch are exciting, and the demand for a game like this is huge.

Because of all that, I think NBA The Run will be a success. It's a must-try game for everyone who loves arcade and street basketball games. If you enjoy competitive games where teamwork is key and having fun is assured, then NBA The Run is also for you.

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