Primary Subject: NBA THE RUN (Launch Version)

NBA THE RUN (Launch Version) Key Update: Play by Play Studios has officially confirmed a June 9, 2026, release date alongside a surprisingly affordable $29.99 price point and a PC-exclusive beta.

Play by Play Studios has officially confirmed a June 9, 2026, release date alongside a surprisingly affordable $29.99 price point and a PC-exclusive beta. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 Quick Answer: NBA THE RUN launches June 9, 2026, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, starting at $29.99 with a closed beta scheduled for May 16.

Play by Play Studios has revealed that NBA THE RUN will officially launch on June 9th, 2026. The game will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S at launch.

All the details about the game's editions were also disclosed, with the $29.99 price for the Standard Edition pleasantly surprising fans.

All NBA THE RUN Editions

Credit: Play by Play Studios

NBA THE RUN will have two editions: Standard and Deluxe. As mentioned above, the Standard edition costs $29.99, while the Deluxe edition costs $39.99.

In today's games industry, especially in the sports genre, this is a very affordable price. It's a bargain, and that becomes even more apparent when you realize the Deluxe Edition offers the following bonuses:

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors ‘09 Rookie Variant

Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks ‘18 Rookie Variant

Kevin Durant Seattle Supersonics ‘07 Rookie Variant

1000 CRED

It's worth noting that CRED is NBA THE RUN in-game currency, and you can only earn it by playing games. CRED allows you to purchase items from the game's shop, such as alternative jerseys, animations, badges, and much more.

There are no packs or microtransactions in NBA THE RUN at launch. You go to the shop and use CRED to purchase what you want, as simple as that.

NBA THE RUN Launch Date and Upcoming Playtest

Credit: Play by Play Studios

As mentioned above, NBA THE RUN is officially launching on June 9th, 2026. Developers had alluded to a June release date before, but only now have they finally announced the exact date.

But before the game officially goes live, a closed Beta Playtest will take place on May 16th, from 10 am to 2 pm PST, exclusively on PC.

Players will be able to try out street legend Spin Cycle for the first time and experience the Knockout Solos mode. But above all, players will have the chance to experience the unique gameplay of NBA THE RUN.

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