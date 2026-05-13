Primary Subject: Madden NFL 27 (Standard and Deluxe Editions)

Madden NFL 27 (Standard and Deluxe Editions) Key Update: Madden 27 introduces a major expansion of "DNA Traits" to nearly every roster player and a debut on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Madden 27 introduces a major expansion of "DNA Traits" to nearly every roster player and a debut on the Nintendo Switch 2. Status: Leaked (Nintendo eShop listing appeared early)

Leaked (Nintendo eShop listing appeared early) Last Verified: May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 Quick Answer: Madden 27 is expected to launch on August 13, 2026, featuring a Benelux-style franchise overhaul, new DNA behavioral traits, and a confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 release.

Madden is always one of the most anticipated sports games of the year, and Madden 27 will be no different, with the football community eager to see what the new title has in store.

This is a very important year for the franchise, as the most recent editions haven't exactly been received with praise by the fans. So, EA Sports has the chance to turn things around this year, at a time when more competitors are starting to appear in the space.

While these competitors still don't treat Madden hegemony, if things continue like this, they will start to slowly chip away at Madden's player base.

Madden 27 Release Date

Credit: EA Sports

Madden 27 is expected to be released in early to mid-August, more specifically from 13th to 20th August. That has been the formula followed by EA Sports in the past five years, and it's very unlikely they will deviate from it.

The game was recently posted on the E-Shop, having a release date of August 13th. This is just a leak, and EA Sports can choose to change the date now that it's out, but it's stil worth keeping the date in mind.

Anticipating the release would make it almost overlap with College Football 27, and pushing it forward would mean facing the same problem, but with EA FC 27.

So, there aren't many reasons for EA Sports to change their release pattern.

Madden 27 Platforms

Madden 27 will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, via Steam and Epic Games.

Last year's game was already a current-gen exclusive, so it's no surprise to see Madden 27 won't be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game may be added to some cloud gaming platforms after launch, such as Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming, as was the case with Madden 26.

Madden 27 Editions

Credit: EA Sports

We expect Madden 27 to have two editions: Standard and Deluxe Edition. This has been the norm for previous Madden titles, and we see no reason for EA Sports to deviate from that.

The MVP Bundle, which includes the Deluxe Edition of both Madden 27 and College Football 27, should also return.

The Madden 27 Standard Edition will likely cost around £59.99/$69.99, with the pre-order version offering a few perks.

As for the Deluxe Edition, it should cost significantly more, around £89.99/$99.99, and will likely offer a three-day early access for those who pre-order it, as well as plenty of other bonuses.

The MVP Bundle will be the most expensive one, by far, as it's expected to cost around £139.99/$149.99, including the Madden 27 and College Football 27 Deluxe Editions, and likely providing a three-day early access for both games.

Madden 27 Cover Star

Credit: EA Sports

There is no official information about the Madden 27 cover star, or even reliable leaks for that matter. But there are a few stars in the forefront of the race.

Caleb Williams is coming off a fantastic season, where he proved he can be all that was expected of him coming from College, and some more.

Williams is among the most popular players in the league and is a star in the making, which puts him in a great position to become the next Madden cover star.

Matthew Stafford is another one of the favorites to grace the Madden 27 cover. The LA Rams QB is coming off an MVP season and a loss in the conference finals to the would-be Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford has the accolades and the popularity to justify a Madden cover appearance. Furthermore, he is a top-five quarterback in the NFL coming off a historic MVP season.

To close out the top three, we have Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN is already considered by some the best WR in the league, and is certainly in the top 3 conversation.

Similar to Caleb, JSN is coming off an incredible season, winning the Offensive Player of the Year award and the Super Bowl, and cementing himself as an elite wide receiver.

More information about the Madden 27 cover star should be revealed soon.

This is everything you need to know about Madden 27.

We will make sure to update this article regularly, with all the new information available about the game.

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