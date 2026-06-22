Primary Subject: Just Dance (Games of the Future 2026 Edition)

Just Dance (Games of the Future 2026 Edition) Key Update: Ubisoft has officially confirmed Just Dance will return as the headlining title for the Phygital Dancing discipline at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, featuring a $75,000 prize pool.

Ubisoft has officially confirmed Just Dance will return as the headlining title for the Phygital Dancing discipline at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, featuring a $75,000 prize pool. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 22, 2026

June 22, 2026 Quick Answer: Ubisoft's Just Dance is confirmed for the Games of the Future 2026 Phygital Dancing competition, taking place August 6–7 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Just Dance has just been announced as part of the Games of the Future 2026 publisher lineup.

The Ubisoft title is where Phygital Dancing athletes will compete in the virtual part of the competition.

Just Dance Returns for Games of the Future 2026

Credit: Phygital International

Just Dance is returning as the main title for the Phygital Dancing discipline in Games of the Future 2026, which takes place in Astana from 29 July to 9 August.

The Phygital Dancing event occurs in the Barys Arena, from 6 to 7 August.

It's here that players from across the globe will dance their way to the title and for a share of the $75K prize pool.

Most of the participants have already been decided, with four of the last six places decided in the recently concluded Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana.

The two remaining spots for Games of the Future 2026 will be selected according to the overall rankings.

Natalie Williams, Ubisoft Director of Export, is happy to see the partnership between Ubisoft and Games of the Future continue, as their declaration showcases:

"We are delighted that Just Dance returns to the main stage at Games of the Future 2026. It consistently draws crowds at every event with its unbridled joy and energy, and it will be an exciting showcase of international dancers competing for the ultimate prize in a high-level sporting environment.”

After UFL, Just Dance is another major title returning to Games of the Future.

This demonstrates the recent success of Games of the Future and the longevity everyone involved in the initiative believes it has.

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