Primary Subject: UFL (Official game title for Games of the Future 2026)

UFL (Official game title for Games of the Future 2026) Key Update: UFL has been officially named the digital platform for the Phygital Football tournament at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, featuring a $625,000 prize pool.

UFL has been officially named the digital platform for the Phygital Football tournament at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, featuring a $625,000 prize pool. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 3, 2026

June 3, 2026 Quick Answer: UFL is the official video game for the Phygital Football tournament at Games of the Future 2026, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from August 4-9.

UFL has been announced as the official game title for the digital stage of Phygital Football at Games of the Future 2026.

This event, which takes place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from August 4-9, will see players compete in both virtual and real-life sports, as it operates in a phygital format.

The virtual part of the competition will take place in UFL before teams step onto the real pitch to compete in 5v5 football matches.

The combined results will determine the winner, which will take home a big slice of the $625,000 prize pool.

UFL and Games of the Future Partnership is Stronger Than Ever

Credit: Strikerz Inc

Last year's edition of Games of the Future already featured UFL, with the Strikerz Inc. developed game returning as the game of the flagship discipline of the event, Phygital Football.

The continuation of this partnership is very important for both sides. Strikerz Inc CEO, Eugene Nashilov, makes that clear in his statement:

“This is another important step for UFL’s competitive and esports ecosystem. We’re excited to continue supporting a format where digital gameplay and real-world football performance come together, while giving players and clubs an opportunity to compete on one of the biggest stages in phygital sport."

That same feeling is shared by William Al-Badeesh, Publisher Relations & IP Licensing Lead at Phygital International:

"UFL's emphasis on player control and true competitive balance means the digital stage genuinely reflects ability, not game mechanics. That's what makes it the right title for Phygital Football, and why we're bringing it back to a bigger stage in Astana.”

Phygital Football was one of the standout disciplines in Games of the Future 2025. Driven by that momentum, it hopes to achieve even better results this year, continuing to push the Phygital Football competition to new levels.

Mexico Quetzales Armadillos FC will be defending their crown in a stacked event. The final tickets for the event are set to be decided in the Phygital Contenders 2026 Astana tournament, taking place from 10 - 15 June.

It's an exciting partnership for UFL and Phygital Football fans, and by the look of things, it seems this is just the beginning for both entities.

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