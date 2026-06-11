Primary Subject: Games of the Future 2026 (Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 Qualifiers)

Games of the Future 2026 (Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 Qualifiers) Key Update: The Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 tournament has officially begun, serving as the final qualification event for teams aiming to secure a spot in the upcoming Games of the Future 2026.

The Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 tournament has officially begun, serving as the final qualification event for teams aiming to secure a spot in the upcoming Games of the Future 2026. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 11, 2026

June 11, 2026 Quick Answer: The Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 tournament determines the final teams qualifying for the Games of the Future 2026, running live from June 10–14.

The Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 has officially kicked off, with the event determining the last teams to qualify for Games of the Future 2026.

The tournament will be live from 10-14 Jun, with participants from across the globe competing in the Phygital Football, Basketball, and Dancing disciplines.

The Last Chance For a Games of the Future 2026 Ticket

Credit: Phygital International

The Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 tournament is the last chance for teams that dream of participating in the Games of the Future 2026, which will take place later this Summer.

Games of the Future 2026 will feature a $ 4.75 million prize pool across multiple disciplines, such as Phygital Basketball, Fighting, Dancing, and Football, where an official partnership with UFL was recently announced.

Teams from all across the world are now just one step away from the biggest Phygital tournament in the world, and the chance to write their names in the history books.

The teams present in the Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 tournament have gone through a season-long qualification gauntlet to get here, participating in the Phygital Origins and Phygital Rivals.

But while all of these teams are battle-tested, it doesn't mean booking their one-way ticket to Games of the Future 2026 will be easy.

The best of the best are present here, including runner-ups from Games of the Future 2025, so the competition will be fierce.

John Hewitt, International Marketing & Communications Director at Phygital International, said the following about the tournament:

“Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 represents the culmination of a season-long journey for clubs and athletes from around the world, and an important milestone in the continued development of phygital sport globally.

As the final qualification event for the Games of the Future 2026, Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 will determine which athletes and clubs earn their place on the world's biggest phygital stage, showcasing the talent, ambition and competitive excellence that are shaping the future of sport and driving the continued growth of the global phygital movement."

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