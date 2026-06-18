Primary Subject: GOALS (Launch Version)

GOALS (Launch Version) Key Update: GOALS is celebrating a milestone of 1 million active players in its first week by launching an exclusive, custom-built in-game apparel collection with PUMA.

GOALS is celebrating a milestone of 1 million active players in its first week by launching an exclusive, custom-built in-game apparel collection with PUMA. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Quick Answer: GOALS partnered with PUMA to release a custom in-game apparel collection, including exclusive kits, boots, and a match ball, celebrating 1 million players.

GOALS has reached a major milestone, surpassing 1 million active players in just the first week.

This was cause for celebration, and announcing a partnership with one of the biggest global sports brands, PUMA, is one way to do it.

GOALS X PUMA Partnership Introduces Exclusive Collection

Credit: GOALS X PUMA

The GOALS and PUMA partnership introduces an exclusive in-game apparel collection from the historic German brand.

Unlike other collections, which replicate real-life sport designs and bring them to the virtual world, this collection was built from the ground up.

The creative teams of both PUMA and GOALS worked together to deliver in-game apparel that feels and looks native to the GOALS universe.

Every player in GOALS is unique, and this collection aims to deliver the same feeling, allowing players to customize and style their characters in ways that showcase their different personalities.

The GOALS X PUMA exclusive collection includes a special edition PUMA match ball and the PUMA Individual Lightspeed Ultimate Jersey kit.

It also features four exclusive co-designed GOALS x PUMA kits, the PUMA Future 9 Ultimate FG DREAMRUSH and SHOWTIME boots, which come with every kit.

Ivan Dashkov, Head of Direct to Consumer Technology at PUMA, had the following to say about this partnership:

"The modern match is not only played on the field — it is played across digital pitches, cultures and by communities of fans. Bringing PUMA into GOALS adds another authentic detail to that world, giving players new ways to show their identity, style, and personality wherever football lives."

This is a special partnership for GOALS and a fantastic way to celebrate such an important milestone. It also adds unique content to the game, which is always a plus for a free-to-play live service title.